Twitch creates new mental health resources & streamers think it’s “incredible”

Twitch now offers confidential mental health resources through its Safety Center, and fans are excited to see them.

“We’re launching mental health resources that you can use when you need extra support, someone to talk to, or want to find ways to help a friend or loved one,” the company tweeted on October 10.

To use their mental health services, which are completely confidential, streamers can navigate the widget located in Twitch’s Safety Center.

While using the widget, streamers will find crisis examples like bullying, abuse & domestic violence, eating & body image, anxiety, and more.

Once the search is narrowed down to what is applicable to you, local helplines and nationwide phone numbers will pop up for your convenience.

The resources are offered in 11 different languages and can be filtered according to your location at your time of need.

“If you want to talk to someone about anxiety, you can search for that support specifically. You can also filter by location so that you’ll be directed to services nearby or local to you, if preferred,” the platform said.

“We wanted to create a centralized hub that you can quickly access whenever you need it. This is one step we’re taking to better support our community, and we’ll continue to expand on these tools,” they added.

After Twitch announced its mental health resources, streamers came together to agree on how “incredible” their community is.

“This is incredible,” tweeted one. “Big W — this is honestly great,” added another.

Twitch’s mental health resources come after popular streamer, Sketch, fell victim to leaked images. Sketch said he was afraid of the photos being leaked for several years. When they finally circulated online in July, the streamer admitted that he created them while going through “a dark time, a rough time.”