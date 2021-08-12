Where to find ATMs to complete Free Guy quests in Fortnite

A brand new set of Free Guy crossover challenges have gone live in Fortnite Season 7, and completing them all will earn you a Good Guy emote. Better yet, it’s completely free!

Epic Games have announced that the latest Fortnite collaboration is with Free Guy. The new movie sees Ryan Reynolds play a bank teller who realizes he’s an NPC in an open-world game that’s about to be taken offline, so it seems like the perfect fit.

While the title character won’t appear as a skin (instead, we’re getting a character called ‘Dude’), Ryan Reynolds has recorded some special messages for a series of Free Guy quests that can be unlocked by visiting ATMs around the Island.

What happens if you complete all of these quests? You get the new Good Guy emote, completely for free. It’s definitely worth taking part, but you might struggle to find ATMs as they’re not actually marked on the map. Here’s how to find them.

Fortnite ATM locations

ATMs have begun popping up at different locations around the Island, but we had the best luck finding them at gas stations, like the one at Pleasant Park. Slurpy Swamp also has two ATMs to get quests from.

You can find ATMs at the following locations in Fortnite:

Apres Ski

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Orchard

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Risky Reels

Slurpy Swamp

Believer Beach

Weeping Woods

Once you find an ATM, interact with it and a hologram of Ryan Reynolds’ character Guy will appear. After some brief dialogue, you’ll be given one of six quests to complete, which appear in the ‘Bar Quests’ tab.

How to complete Free Guy quests in Fortnite

These are the six Free Guy quests you need to complete in Fortnite:

Get hit by a moving vehicle

Talk with any NPC

Take melee damage

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires

Place coins around the map

Use Good Guy emote near opponent

After completing the first five quests, you’ll unlock the Good Guy emote, which is required to complete the final quest. Equip it and use it near an opponent, and you’ll have finished all of the Free Guy challenges.

You’ll also earn 200 Gold Bars for every quest you tick off, which is a good way to stock up on the essential in-game currency so you can upgrade those guns and purchase some Exotic weapons.

Once you've finished all of these quests, why not check out our guide to all Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges to earn some more XP and level up your Battle Pass?