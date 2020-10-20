Gaming

Survey reveals tight race between PS5 and Xbox for next-gen console war

by Tanner Pierce
You might expect PS5 to be the clear winner next-gen, given how the PS4 performed during the current generation. But, a new survey suggests that assumption is wrong, and that Sony’s and Microsoft’s console battle might be closer than you might think.

According to a new survey by Baird Equity Research, the PS5 and the Xbox family of next-gen consoles, which includes both the Series X and the less-powerful Series S, are in a deadlock tie this fall, which doesn’t line up with previous expectations.

The survey asked players what their plans were for next-gen. While 41% of players said they were waiting until next year to pick up the new consoles, 18% said they would be picking up the PS5, 13% said they would be picking up the Xbox Series X, while only 5% said they would be picking up the Series S.

Sony Interactive Entertainment
While most people might think that the PS5 would be the clear winner next-gen, this may not end up being the case.

Looking at those numbers, as originally reported by gamesindustry.biz, PS5 would be the winner if you compared to it each individual console in the family.

However, combining both the Series X and Series S numbers (especially considering they can both run the same games) reveals that, overall, the same percentage of gamers said that they were getting Sony’s and Microsoft’s console.

While this certainly isn’t the best-case scenario for Microsoft, (beating Sony would definitely be preferable) it’s certainly good news for them, as it means that whatever the company is doing is working.

Microsoft
While no one knows exactly why the Xbox family of consoles is tied with PS5, it may be due to the Series S.

Could this be attributed to the fact that the company is making an affordable version of the console in the form of the Series S? It’s certainly possible but at this point, it’s impossible to know.

It’s also worth pointing out that these are based on surveys. How people actually choose to spend their money could shake up completely different when the consoles actually launch and especially when they become more available. Still, it’s an interesting point, nonetheless.

The Xbox Series X/Series S is set to launch on November 10, 2020, while the PS5 hits store shelves on November 12, 2020.

How to complete Koscielny Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

by Bill Cooney
A new Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 21 celebrating the prolific 2015-2016 Premier League season of former Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny, and we’ve got all the info you need to unlock it as cheaply as possible.

Koscielny suited up for Arsenal from 2010 to 2019, featuring in 255 matches for the Gunners over that time span. This particular SBC recalls his 2015-2016 season, often considered to be one of his best.

Now back home in France playing for Bordeaux, the centerback’s still performing decently, but this Flashback SBC card is a considerable upgrade of the Frenchman’s base stats.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC stats

EA Sports
Stats for Laurent Koscielny’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21.

Coming in at an 86 OVR, Koscielny’s Flashback card is a much more attractive option than his regular 79 OVR one. It still features the Bordeaux badge which some of us definitely still aren’t used to, and an 86 defending stat that will be a bit more familiar.

Combine that with and 81 physical and 77 pace, and he’ll be more than capable of plugging a hole in your defensive backline, or simply beefing it up. It’s up to you how to use him once you spend your hard-earned FUT coins, which brings us to what exactly you have to do to grab it.

FIFA 21 Laurent Koscielny Flashback SBC solutions

To unlock Koscielny, there are two SBCs you need to complete – Past and Present and Les Bleus. The requirements are listed below:

Past and Present

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Numberof players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Les Bleus

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Altogether, both SBCs should run you around 94,000 FUT coins to 115,000, depending on which platform you play on. To make things even easier, we have the cheapest solutions for each listed below that don’t require any loyalty or position-change cards to complete.

Past and Present solution

FUTBIN
The cheapest solution to Koscielny’s Past and Present SBC in FIFA 21.

Les Bleus solution 

FUTBIN
The solution to Koscielny’s Les Bleus SBC in FIFA 21.

Is this SBC worth it?

Coming in at around 100k FUT coins, this is definitely one SBC you might have to think about before diving head-first into. If you’re in need of a solid CB or an upgrade in that part of the field, he’s definitely worth a look as this Flashback card is significantly better than his regular gold card.

Whatever you decide to do, you have until Friday, October 23 to do it before it expires.

