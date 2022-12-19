Transformers: Reactivate leak hints at playable Starscream & Soundwave

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A leak from an older Transformers: Reactivate build possibly hints at playable characters, such as Soundwave and Starscream, for the new game.

Hasbro unveiled the new Transformers-branded game during this year’s Game Awards. Brink and Gears Tactics studio Splash Damage serves as the developer on the project, which will come in the form of a 1-4 player online experience.

With respect to the story, scant details tease an Earth overtaken by a threat that only the Autobots and Decepticons can defeat.

More information should surface in the not-too-distant future, though, since Splash Damage plans to host a closed beta in 2023.

Leak teases playable characters for Transformers: Reactivate

Over the weekend, Twitter user @ROTBTrailer posted leaked screenshots of Transformers’ next interactive adventure. The leaker notes that each image dates back to a 2018 build of the game, meaning they could constitute an inaccurate representation of the game’s present state.

And while three of the images feature blurry shots of gameplay, one, in particular, could point to Reactivate’s roster of playable characters.

The image in question displays seven Autobots and Decepticons lined up as follows: Starscream, Slipstream, Hotrod, Soundwave, Sunstreaker, Ironhide, and Windblade.

Again, given the age of the above screenshots, there’s no telling how faithful the list of characters will be to the final product.

But the leak paints a decent picture of what Transformers fans can expect from Reactivate, especially if Autobots such as Ironhide and Hotrod are teaming up with the likes of Soundwave and Starscream.

And if the Game Awards 2022 trailer is anything to go by, whatever the experience entails could prove pretty immersive.