The Game Awards 2022 breaks viewership records

The Game Awards 2022 edition set a new record for Twitch viewership for the annual event, With this year’s show peaking at more than 3.4 million views.

With 2.8 million average viewers from across the world, almost 11 million commutative hours watched, and 3.4 million peak views, this live stream is going to be tough to beat.

Spearheaded by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards have been gaining traction with each installment. During last year’s 2021 edition they garnered 3.3 million unique viewers, according to the Game Award’s own website.

Stream date site Esports Charts confirmed that this year’s event peaked at 3.42 million concurrent viewers.

At worst, this is 100,000 more viewers during peak time for the 2022 show. But The Game Awards’ official numbers when published, could show even more impressive metrics than last year’s live stream.

Geoff Keighley’s dreams of The Game Awards being put on the same pedestal as Grammys, Oscars, or Emmys are coming closer to fruition year after year.

In the past, however, The Game Awards were mocked for excess advertising, or even overshadowed by the Streamer Awards – a show with a much smaller budget that some argued handled certain aspects with more grace.

The 2022 event did not totally smoothly, however, as an unknown individual stormed the stage during the Game of the Year presentation, making a bizarre comment about Bill Clinton.

For now, we can simply sit down, enjoy our favorite clips and trailers, and wait for the next iteration of the show. Hopefully, it will be even more grandiose than this year, with growing prestige each year.