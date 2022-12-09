Transformers: Reactive – Trailer, Closed Beta & everything we know

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Developers Splash Damage have revealed their latest game, Transformers: Reactive during The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game as well as how you can get involved in the Beta.

Known as the developers behind Gears Tactics and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Splash Damage are have established their ability to create vast worlds with a focus on narrative and combat. This is the case with the upcoming Transformers: Reactive, which boasts a cooperative world set in the famous Transformers universe.

We’ve compiled everything we currently know about Transformers: Reactive along with it’s trailers, platforms, and how you can be a part of the Closed Beta.

Contents

No, currently, Transformers: Reactive does not have a cemented release date. However, it does have a plan for a Closed Beta launch in 2023.

When more information is released we will update this article, so be sure to check back soon.

Transformers: Reactive trailer

During the 2022 Game Awards, Splash Damage released an announcement trailer for Transformers: Reactive. It consists of a brief introduction to the story as well as the style of game players can expect. You can watch it below.

Transformers: Reactive gameplay

Thanks to the glimpse within the trailer and the game’s overall description, we know Transformers: Reactive will be a 1-4 player action game with online co-op at its forefront.

The story centers around your cooperation with the legendary Transformers to help defeat the greatest threat the Autobots have faced, The Legion.

It will serve to envelop players into the Transformers universe fans know and love as well as implementing some recognizable characters, while still introducing a new story for single players or groups to enjoy.

How to play the Closed Beta

While the game may not have a release date yet, you can still sign up for the Closed Beta that’s scheduled for 2023.

To do so, head to the Transformers: Reactive website and sign up for future updates. When the Closed Beta is released, you will be notified and able to experience it.

Transformers: Reactive platforms

Transformers: Reactive will be available for both PC and console players. However, the specific consoles the game will come to are yet to be announced.

We will be updating this whenever the information is released so check back soon.

That’s all we know about the upcoming Transformers: Reactive. While waiting for the Closed Beta to release, take a look at some of the other upcoming titles:

