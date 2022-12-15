The Witcher 3 next-gen update rewards: How to get A Thousand Flowers Armor set on PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering how to claim The Witcher 3 next-gen update free rewards? Well, our guide outlines everything you need to know about obtaining the Thousand Flowers armor set and Roach GWENT card for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

To celebrate the release of The Witcher 3 next-gen update, CD Projekt RED is giving away free rewards that players can claim. The in-game rewards enable Geralt to equip the Thousand Flowers armor set and Sword of a Thousand Flowers swords.

Not only do these items look incredibly cool, but they can also help you survive the game’s monster-filled lands. If that wasn’t enough, players can also gain access to a special Roach GWENT card and a unique GWENT cardback cosmetic.

So, if you wish to add all of these free items to your respective games, then our guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

How to claim The Witcher 3 rewards on PC

CD Projekt RED Claiming The Witcher 3 rewards is incredibly simple.

To claim The Witcher 3 rewards on PC via Steam, EPIC, and GOG, simply follow the steps outlined below to gain access to all the next-gen update goodies:

Install the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.

Log into your REDlauncher account.

Launch your chosen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt via Steam or GOG GALAXY 2.0.

Head over to the Royal Palace in Vizima .

letter from Yennefer in your inventory for help locating the rewards. Check thefor help locating the rewards.

For GWENT-associated rewards, be sure to use the same account you use to play GWENT on PC or mobile.

How to claim The Witcher 3 rewards on Xbox Series X|S & PS5

CD Projekt RED The Witcher 3 rewards are available to all owners of The Witcher 3 Complete Edition.

Claiming The Witcher 3 rewards on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 is also very simple, and can be done so by following these instructions:

Boot up The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Open the “MY REWARDS” section from the main menu.

Log into your account.

Head over to the Royal Palace in Vizima .

Check the letter from Yennefer in your inventory for help locating the rewards.

Once again, for GWENT-associated rewards, make sure to use the same account you use to play GWENT on PC or mobile.

All The Witcher 3 rewards

CD Projekt RED The Witcher 3 next-gen update has added a bunch of in-game rewards.

All The Witcher 3 rewards and GWENT rewards can be seen below:

Sword of a Thousand Flowers

White Widow of the Valley of Flowers

Armor of a Thousand Flowers

Gauntlets of a Thousand Flowers

Trousers of a Thousand Flowers

Boots of a Thousand Flowers

Gwent Card Roach

Gwent Cardback

So, there you have it, that’s every The Witcher 3 reward and how you can claim them. Be sure to check out our Witcher 3 page for all the latest news and guides.