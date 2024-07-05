The First Descendant players are recreating Stellar Blade’s controversial Skin Suit

The First Descendant’s Ultimate Bunny skin is one of the most popular cosmetics in the game, and players have used it to recreate Stellar Blade’s Skin Suit.

The First Descendant features plenty of characters for players to choose from, but the most popular is Bunny. This lightning-fast character has quickly caught the eye of the game’s community, which is largely down to the eye-catching nature of her unlockable skins.

Amongst the most popular is none other than the Ultimate Bunny skin. This cosmetic doesn’t leave much to the imagination and has quickly whipped the game’s community into a frenzy, with many claiming the skin will make Nexon millions.

Article continues after ad

However, one player has successfully managed to recreate Stellar Blade’s Skin Suit which has residents of Albion turning their heads.

Posting on the official The First Descendant Reddit page, one player shared an image of their Ultimate Bunny skin. Instead of having the usual black and white design, OP has used the leather brown matte color to recreate Bunny’s skin color.

Article continues after ad

This has only added to the revealing nature of the Ultimate Bunny skin, and shares striking similarities to Stellar Blade’s Skin Suit. This is especially true given both cosmetics, at least aesthetically, lack any real defensive armor.

Article continues after ad

“A lot of people are going to have double take when they see you,” joked one commenter. Others joked how the added fanservice will give them an edge in combat: “Guys, OP has a very clever strat, they’re gonna distract the enemy with this skin to get free shots in.”

If you’re a fan of Stellar Blade or just wish to unlock the Ultimate Bunny skin for yourself, then you can buy it from the in-game store for 3,000 Caliber ($60) or for $100 in purchasing the Bunny Bundle.

For those that don’t mind grinding, then you can craft it. You will need to grab 14 ingredients to complete it, including the likes of Enhanced Cells, a Stabilizer, a Spiral Catalyst, Code, and have 2.7 million gold.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The full list of upgrade materials can be found in our Bunny and Ultimate Bunny guide here, while all The First Descendant Bunny skins are featured in our hub. If you’re looking to increase your DPS, then our best Bunny build has you covered.