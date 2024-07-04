All Bunny skins in The First Descendant & how much they cost

While not one of the initial three you can select in The First Descendant, Bunny will be unlocked early on in the main quest. Her immense speed that generates electrical energy allows her to deal great damage while staying on the move.

She will certainly be a favorite character to use in the game, and you will want to find the right skin to put on her. Right off the bat, there is a good handful of skins you can purchase for The Speedster.

To help you with that decision, here is every skin you can use for Bunny in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant: Bunny skin list & prices

At the time of writing, there are 13 skins you can purchase for Bunny in The First Descendant, with some of them separated into two pieces: Head and Body. There are also a couple of common use skins that any Descendant can wear.

These can be purchased with Caliber, one of the game’s currencies.

Each of these individual pieces, and their cost, can be found below:

Albion Academy Adept

Cost: 750 Caliber

Bunny’s Hyperdimensional Sprinter

Cost: 750 Caliber

Bunny’s Speed Awakened One Set

Cost: 1,900 Caliber

Carrier (Head)

Cost: 125 Caliber

Carrier (Body)

Cost: 125 Caliber

Classic Maid Uniform

Cost: 750 Caliber

Dinosaur Pajamas

Cost: 450 Caliber

Note that this is a common use skin that is available for all Descendants.

New Attempt (Head)

Cost: 125 Caliber

New Attempt (Body)

Cost: 125 Caliber

Panda’s Adventure

Cost: 800 Caliber

Note that this is a common use skin that is available for all Descendants.

Pink Cross (Head)

Cost: 225 Caliber

Purple Cat (Head)

Cost: 275 Caliber

Speed Demon Helmet (Head)

Cost: 225 Caliber

Ultimate Bunny

Cost: 3,000 Caliber

Volume Short Hair (Head)

Cost: 275 Caliber

That’s it for the costumes for Bunny, but there is much more to do in The First Descendant like ranking up your Mastery, playing with friends, and even creating the perfect build for Bunny.