All Bunny skins in The First Descendant & how much they cost
While not one of the initial three you can select in The First Descendant, Bunny will be unlocked early on in the main quest. Her immense speed that generates electrical energy allows her to deal great damage while staying on the move.
She will certainly be a favorite character to use in the game, and you will want to find the right skin to put on her. Right off the bat, there is a good handful of skins you can purchase for The Speedster.
To help you with that decision, here is every skin you can use for Bunny in The First Descendant.
The First Descendant: Bunny skin list & prices
At the time of writing, there are 13 skins you can purchase for Bunny in The First Descendant, with some of them separated into two pieces: Head and Body. There are also a couple of common use skins that any Descendant can wear.
These can be purchased with Caliber, one of the game’s currencies.
Each of these individual pieces, and their cost, can be found below:
Albion Academy Adept
Cost: 750 Caliber
Bunny’s Hyperdimensional Sprinter
Cost: 750 Caliber
Bunny’s Speed Awakened One Set
Cost: 1,900 Caliber
Carrier (Head)
Cost: 125 Caliber
Carrier (Body)
Cost: 125 Caliber
Classic Maid Uniform
Cost: 750 Caliber
Dinosaur Pajamas
Cost: 450 Caliber
Note that this is a common use skin that is available for all Descendants.
New Attempt (Head)
Cost: 125 Caliber
New Attempt (Body)
Cost: 125 Caliber
Panda’s Adventure
Cost: 800 Caliber
Note that this is a common use skin that is available for all Descendants.
Pink Cross (Head)
Cost: 225 Caliber
Purple Cat (Head)
Cost: 275 Caliber
Speed Demon Helmet (Head)
Cost: 225 Caliber
Ultimate Bunny
Cost: 3,000 Caliber
Volume Short Hair (Head)
Cost: 275 Caliber
That’s it for the costumes for Bunny, but there is much more to do in The First Descendant like ranking up your Mastery, playing with friends, and even creating the perfect build for Bunny.