Stellar Blade shocks with revealing costume & fans are going wild

Stellar Blade has caused a stir in the gaming community after one of its most revealing outfits was showcased during the demo.

Just like Nier Automata’s 2B, Stellar Blade’s protagonist has made headlines for her design. The developers have even stated that they spent a lot of time modeling Eve’s backside, while her figure is based on a famous South Korean model.

According to Hyung-Tae Kim, the idea of having an “ideal” and “attractive” character was one of the game’s main points. Stellar Blade certainly doesn’t shy away from fan service, and the game has even been given an “adults only” rating in Korea and a Mature ESRB rating.

However, there’s one Stellar Blade character outfit that has the gaming community going into a frenzy due to its revealing nature.

Stellar Blade shocks with revealing character outfit

Following the Stellar Blade demo that was posted on the PlayStation Store on March 9, 2024 – PS5 players have had a chance to get a glimpse of gameplay. While the 45-minute demo has been pulled from the store and consoles, that hasn’t stopped players from fawning over one particular outfit.

The cosmetic in question is Eve’s Skin Suit. As the name suggests, the Skin Suit leaves very little to the imagination. According to the 1-star outfit’s official description, Eve’s Skin Suit “covers the body of the Airborne Squad Member and deploys on its own, or expands and contracts depending on the situation. In other words, it’s like living skin.”

However, for those who wish to use Eve’s Skin Suit, you’ll need to take extra care as her Shield is disabled when it’s equipped. This certainly makes sense considering there’s very little protection going on here.

“The cosplays are going to be wild,” wrote one commenter. “I feel like I’m gonna be having a hard time paying attention to the boss fights then blame my ‘lack of skill’ for it,” joked another.

With around 30 unlockable outfits in Stellar Blade, players will certainly have a lot of choice when it comes to customizing Eve. Whether any of them will spark a bigger buzz from the community than Eve’s Skin Suit remains to be seen.

