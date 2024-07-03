The First Descendant players discover one skin that will make devs “millions”

The First Descendant community have already crowned the best skin in the game, with Ultimate Bunny becoming the most sought-after cosmetic since launch.

The third-person shooter, powered by Unreal Engine 5, launched globally on July 2 with a higher Steam player count than Fall Guys and Manor Lords. SteamDB reported the peak player count hit 229,257 on Day 1, prompting many others to jump on the hype train.

One of the biggest talking points so far has been the strengths of one character, called Bunny, with it sitting at the top of many tier lists.

However, that’s not the only reason people have been talking about it.

Article continues after ad

The First Descendant fans are losing it over Ultimate Bunny

On July 3, players were devastated by issues with game servers, although before that a few were sharing their experiences in the game. A player spotted a revealing Bunny skin called Ultimate Bunny, posting on Reddit: “Lawd Jesus.”

A number of others chimed in, as many clamored for servers to return so they could unlock it for themselves.

Article continues after ad

“Ultimate Bunny alone will prolly make em millions,” a user predicted.

Another said: “How do I get this skin?”

If you’re in the same camp and want to unlock it, there are a few steps you need to take. And be prepared to spend some serious gold, too.

Article continues after ad

How to get it

NEXON GAMES Ultimate Bunny is one of the most popular skins in the game.

To get Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant, there are two methods players can choose from.

1. Buying it

You can buy the Ultimate Bunny form via the in-game store for 3,000 Caliber ($60) or for $100 in purchasing the Bunny Bundle.

2. Crafting the skin

To craft Ult Bunny, you need 2.7 million gold in total and 14 ingredients to complete everything you need. You will need Enhanced Cells, a Stabilizer, a Spiral Catalyst and Code.

Read our full guide here on how to get Bunny and Ultimate Bunny, with a full list of ingredients beyond the four main things.

For more information on Bunny in The First Descendant, check out this guide on skins and our best Bunny build here.

Article continues after ad