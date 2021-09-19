How to download Terraria’s Calamity mod

One of the largest games all around the world, Terraria is amazing at face value, but the game also offers some incredible mods such as the Calamity one, that take the game to the next level.

Re-Logic has been one of the staple developers in the gaming space over the years, and a large portion of their success can be contributed towards their development of Terraria. The game has become one of the most successful over the last decade or so, and with homages to other survival games such as Minecraft, it bolsters a ton of content for players.

The game does offer an ample amount of missions for the players to dive into, and although these are great, you may reach a certain point within the game where you’ll feel stagnant in what to do.

This is why some users have created mods for the game, that enabled you to continue on with quests, and one of the best ones for this is the Calamity mod.

We’re going to run over how you’ll be able to download this mod, along with some other details.

What’s Terraria’s Calamity mod

Mods are one of the best ways to improve the stock value of Terraria, and there’s a wide array of them that’ll add certain features to the game that’ll greatly improve your experience.

The Calamity mod is one of the premier ones within Terraria, as it implements a boatload of content for players towards the endgame. Players will be able to encounter new bosses and enemies among other features such as new biomes and items for players to obtain.

The official Calamity site has also noted that it adds “four harder difficulty modes . . . the mod also expands the game map by offering five new biomes and new structures. With this, you’ll have more places that you can explore. You can also try a new leveling mechanic, a new class, and over thirty new songs.”

How to download the Calamity mod for Terraria

Players looking to download the Calamity mod will need to go about a certain process to be able to get the mod into your game. We’re going to run over this process down below.

Download tModLoader, which can be found here Have a program that’ll unpack ZIP files Download the Calamity mod through their official download site here Enable the Calamity mod through the in-game client after you’ve downloaded it Once this is completed, hit the reload mods button, and you should be good to go

It may be a bit confusing at first glance, but you should be able to complete this process rather easily and be able to use the modifications right away.