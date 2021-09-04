How to get a Yoyo in Terraria

Terraria offers a wide array of weapons and other items for players to obtain throughout the game, and you’ll want to experiment with a bunch of them including the loveable Yoyo!

One of the ways players can change up their game is by using a Yoyo, and we’re going to break down how to obtain one within Terraria.

What are Yoyos in Terraria?

This is one of the many types of weapons within Terraria, and like a real-life Yoyo, they’ll be flung forward with a string and automatically come back to your player.

While some of the Yoyos are simple to use, as they just propel forward and spring back to the player. There’re some other variants that players will be able to navigate around certain objects within the game, so they can deal damage to enemies wherever they are.

How to craft Yoyos in Terraria

While there are other ways players will be able to gather these weapons, whether it’s being found through NPCs, random chests, the majority of you are going to be crafting these Yoyos.

Below, we’re going to break down some of the Yoyos within Terraria and how to craft them!

Wooden Yoyo 10 Wood 20 Cobweb

Artery Yoyo 12 Crimtane Bar

Amazon Yoyo 8 Rich Mahogany 12 Stinger 1 Vine 9 Jungle Spores

Chik Yoyo Wooden Yoyo 15 Crystal Shard 10 Soul of Light



Other Yoyos such as the Gradient Yoyo and the Code 2 Yoyo can be obtained through merchants within the game.

They won’t cost much, as they typically sell for around 20-25 gold, so a bit of grinding will net you one of these weapons!