How to get Wings in Terraria: Crafting guide, materials, more

Terraria has some incredible content for players to check out, and crafting Wings is one of the best ways to get around the map easily. Here’s how you’ll be able to craft some of the top ones, along with all the materials you’ll need.

While many of us are looking forward to AAA releases such as Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Vanguard, some other titles such as Terraria have been thriving for countless years now.

Similar to Minecraft, the game bolsters a wide array of crafting components and over the course of the game, you’ll be tasked with obtaining materials needed for certain items.

Wings are one of these items, and you’ll want to craft them as soon as you’re able to. They’ll allow you to soar around the map, making movement a breeze, along with gaining height on enemies.

We’re going to run over the best wings in the game, along with the materials you’ll need to gather to craft them.

How to craft wings in Terraria – Crafting guide

If you’re looking to craft a pair of Wings within Terraria, there’s a wide array of options for players to choose from. But, if you’re early on within your save there’s some that’ll be easy obtainable Wings after you find some materials.

Players will have access to the Fledgling Wings if they create a character within Journey Mode, or, they can be looted throughout chests. But, there’s various ones you’ll be able to craft, and below is a list of all of them, along with the materials needed for each.

Angel Wings 10 Feathers 20 Soul of Flight 20 Soul of Light

Demon Wings 10 Feathers 20 Soul of Flight 20 Soul of Night

Sparkly Wings 15 Soul of Flight 10 Feathers 10 Soul of Blight

Fairy Wings 20 Soul of Flight 100 Pixie Dust

Frozen Wings 20 Soul of Flight Ice Feather

Harpy Wings 20 Soul of Flight Giant Harpy Feather

Bat Wings 20 Soul of Flight Broken Bat Wing

Bee Wings 20 Soul of Flight Tattered Bee Wing

Flame Wings 20 Soul of Flight Fire Feather

Ghost Wings 20 Soul of Light 10 Ectoplasm

Bone Wings 20 Soul of Light Bone Feather



These are just some of the Wings within the game, and there’s plenty of other ones that can be obtained through Treasure Bags.

It’s best to get one of these in your inventory early on within the game, and you may encounter NPCs that’ll give you certain missions, with the reward being a new pair of Wings.