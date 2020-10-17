 Sony address concerns over 'invasive' PS5 voice chat recording feature - Dexerto
Sony address concerns over ‘invasive’ PS5 voice chat recording feature

Published: 17/Oct/2020 1:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
PS5 voice concerns
Sony

Sony came under fire after their latest PS4 update revealed voice chats might be recorded for moderation. However, they’ve since addressed the concerns and explained the feature in more detail.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for Sony ahead of the PS5 launch. They kept fans in the dark about the price and pre-order details. Then, once pre-orders were available, they sold out at lightning-fast speed.

Now, right when it seemed like it would be smooth sailing until the launch, one last obstacle has surfaced.

The Verge reported that PS4 users who downloaded and installed the latest 8.0 update were baffled when they saw a message saying, “Voice chats may be recorded for moderation. By joining, you agree to be recorded.”

To make matters worse, it seemed like the new voice chat recording feature would be carrying over into the PS5.

The controversial feature hasn’t been well-received, and it was a spanner in the works for many privacy-conscious users who demanded an explanation.

It was only a matter of time before Sony responded, and earlier on October 16, they did. It happened in the form of a lengthy blog post, and it started with an apology.

“PlayStation gamers learned about this new function in an unexpected way following the recent PS4 8.00 system update,” they said. “We didn’t clearly communicate this feature or explain why we were introducing it, and we apologize for that.”

They explained what the feature is and why it’s not as concerning as people initially thought.

“We’ve been preparing to roll out a new feature on the PS5 console that enables gamers to report verbal harassment through a new Voice Chat reporting function,” they said.

“Its sole purpose is to help in reporting of inappropriate behavior, including actions that violate our Community Code of Conduct.”

PS5 Pulse 3D HeadsetSony’s PS5 Pulse 3D is the official one to use with the console.

“This feature will not actively monitor or listen in on your conversations – ever – and it’s strictly reserved for reporting online abuse or harassment,” they added.

“If a PS5 player needs to file a harassment report, they will be able to include up to a 40 second-long Voice Chat clip in their report — 20 seconds of the main conversation with the other player, plus an additional 10 seconds before and after the conversation selection.”

What’s more, players can only report something that has been said within a five-minute time-frame. Beyond that, all voice chat will be out-of-reach and lost in the abyss forever.

So, all in all, it seems like it was a bit of a false alarm. But in a world where privacy is more important than ever before, it’s never a bad thing for consumers to be conscious about their privacy, and it’s good to question companies about their practices.

FIFA

How to get FIFA 21 Deadline Day Pack & free TOTW card

Published: 17/Oct/2020 0:41

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 Deadline Day promo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 players should finally be seeing some of their early rewards, including the all-new ‘Deadline Day’ pack for Ultimate Team. If you haven’t gotten the loot yet, here’s what you need to know. 

The EA Play early access period for FIFA 21 allowed FIFA fans from around the globe to get their hands on the new game ahead of it officially releasing.

Announced on October 2, players who dove into a game of FIFA 21 before 11:59 pm PT / 2:59 am ET / 7:59 am GMT / 8:59 am CEST on October 9 would be rewarded with a Deadline Day pack.

As the name suggests, this is a pack all about transfers. Every player that opens one will be rewarded with four loan One to Watch cards from either OTW Team One or Team Two – depending on when you open the pack.

New OTW cards
EA Sports
There are plenty of new Ones to Watch cards coming to FIFA 21.

At the time of writing EA is rolling out the Deadline Day packs, but some players are still reporting that they haven’t received their reward, even after playing FIFA 21 during the required time.

If you have played the required amount of time but still haven’t received your Deadline Day pack or other rewards, simply follow the steps below to claim what you’re owed if you’re still empty-handed on Oct. 17.

  1. Ensure you played at least 30 mins of FIFA 21 before Oct. 9.
  2. If by Oct. 17 you haven’t got your rewards, go to help.ea.com.
  3. Once there, go to “Codes and promotions”
  4. Select “Promotion questions” topic and issue
  5. Create a case for your unreceived rewards.

Once that’s all done, your rewards should hopefully be sent out by EA soon. If you didn’t play during the beta at all and are trying to pick up a free pack by gaming the help site though, you might want to hold your breath.

Hopefully, you won’t have to go through the trouble of making a case as EA works to get all the rewards out to players. Knowing how FIFA promotions have gone in the past though, we wouldn’t leave it entirely in their hands to ensure you get what you’ve rightfully earned.

As always, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 updates, news, guides and more.