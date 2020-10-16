 Phil Spencer puts PS5 players on notice: Bethesda only needs Xbox - Dexerto
Phil Spencer puts PS5 players on notice: Bethesda only needs Xbox

Published: 16/Oct/2020 19:01

by Tanner Pierce
Bethesda/Xbox/PlayStation

During a recent interview with Kotaku, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer hinted that future Bethesda games don’t need PlayStation 5 in order for the company to make a profit on its purchase of the studio, further implying that those games may never make their way to Sony’s console.

When Xbox announced that it was purchasing ZeniMax Media, the parent company of the mega-publisher Bethesda, speculation went rampant about whether or not future games in franchises like Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Starfield, and more would be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future.

Some players seemed to think that this deal was only in place so that Xbox could get those franchises on GamesPass with ease, while others thought it only made sense for Bethesda to only focus on exclusive games from now on. While we still don’t know the full answer, we now have a new hint at Xbox’s attitude on the whole subject.

Bethesda/Xbox
Xbox acquired Bethesda and its games in a $7.5 billion deal back in September 2020.

Phil Spencer, who is well known as the head and face of Xbox, said in a Kotaku interview that the company doesn’t want to “take games away from another player base,” instead saying that “We want more people to be able to play games.”

While sentiment is all well and good, Spencer went on to say that Xbox doesn’t need to put Bethesda games on other consoles in order to make back the $7.5 billion investment in the publisher, which contradicts that previous sentence.

Bethesda
Xbox has already confirmed that Deathloop (seen above) and Ghostwire: Tokyo will both continue to be PlayStation 5 launch exclusives.

“I don’t have to go ship those games on any other platform other than the platforms that we support in order to kind of make the deal work for us,” Spencer said.

This, of course, isn’t a blatant admission that future Bethesda games won’t be coming to PS5, and the company probably won’t outright confirm it one way or another for a long time.

That being said, it certainly seems like PlayStation fans shouldn’t hold their breath about games like The Elder Scrolls VI, which was explicitly mentioned in the interview, coming to the console.

How to get free Apex Legends Lifeline skin with Prime Gaming

Published: 16/Oct/2020 18:13 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 18:19

by Daniel Cleary
Apex Legends prime gaming skin
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 6 Twitch Prime

Respawn has released yet another Apex Legends skin in October for players with Prime Gaming (previously known as Twitch Prime) and Lifeline is the latest character to receive an exclusive cosmetic. Here’s what you’ll need to claim it.

Teasers for Apex Legends Season 7 are now starting to ramp up, following the reveal of a new character Horizon in the Firing Range, and players are eager to see just what Respawn has in-store next.

However, with a few weeks left until Season 6 comes to a close, there is still plenty of new content and cosmetics being released for fans of the battle royale to experience.

The latest season has already delivered two new Prime Gaming skins, one for the new Legend Rampart and one for Bloodhound, but Respawn has revealed they will be releasing one more for Lifeline.

When will the Lifeline skin be available?

The new Lifeline skin will be available to all Prime Gaming users, starting from October 16, and it has been titled “Pastel Dreams.”

The new cosmetic item is more colorful than some of the other skins in the medic’s collection and it features a mix of blue, yellow, and pink on her classic outfit.

Here’s what you have to do to unlock this exclusive skin in-game.

How to unlock Lifeline’s new skin with Prime Gaming

  1. Register or log in to a Twitch account with an active Prime Gaming subscription.
  2. Visit the Apex Legends section on Amazon’s Prime Gaming website.
  3. Simply press on the Claim Now button above the Pastel dreams skin.
  4. If your EA account has not yet been linked to your Twitch account, you will be prompted to do so.
  5. Once your accounts have been linked, the item will be claimed and added to your in-game inventory in Apex Legends.

Prime Gaming pastel dreams lifeline skin

So, there you have it, once you follow all of those steps you should be able to access the new lifeline skin the next time you log-in.

It is worth noting that Bloodhound’s ‘Will of the Allfather’ skin is also currently available for those who have not claimed him yet, but as these Prime Gaming skins are only available for a limited time period, it is worth unlocking them sooner rather than later.