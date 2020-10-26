 Star Wars: Squadrons adds The Mandalorian content ahead of Season 2 - Dexerto
Star Wars: Squadrons adds The Mandalorian content ahead of Season 2

Published: 26/Oct/2020 20:42 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 22:26

by Tanner Pierce
Lucasfilm/EA/Motive Studios

Star Wars: Squadrons

EA and Motive Studios have announced that content inspired by The Mandalorian will be making its way into flight simulator game Star Wars: Squadrons in just a few short days. 

Ever since the game’s launch, Star War: Squadrons hasn’t really seen much extra content. In fact, that was one of the selling points that Motive Studios made, saying they wanted to go back to the old school way of releasing games where you pay one price and get all the content on day one.

Despite this attitude, however, the developer has revealed that the game is getting a surprise post-launch content update which contains items based on the hit Disney Plus show The Mandalorian ahead of its Season 2 release on October 30.

Lucasfilm/EA/Motive Studios
Players will be able to put Baby Yoda flair on their ship’s dashboard.

Star Wars: Squadrons Mandalorian content

According to the developers, the game will be receiving eight new items based on the hit TV show, all of which can be earned for free. The developers have revealed six of the items, which can be found below, but players will also be receiving two other decals for their ship.

  • Razor Crest hanging flair
  • Beskar Ingot hanging flair
  • IG Assassin Droid dashboard flair
  • The Child dashboard flair
  • Bounty hologram
  • Blurrg hologram

All of the items are cosmetic, meaning that they won’t affect actual gameplay stats in any way, shape, or form, so don’t expect to be at an advantage when using one of these.

Lucasfilm/EA/Motive Studios
Electronic Arts and Motive Studios have revealed a new content update for Star Wars Squadrons based on The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Squadrons Mandalorian content release date

Motive Studios announced that The Mandalorian content update will be coming to Star Wars: Squadrons on October 28, two days before the premiere of Season 2 as a free update for everyone. That being said, it’s currently unclear how players will unlock these items.

Will they have to complete certain challenges in-game or will they just automatically be available to everyone? It’s possible that they’ll be extremely difficult and it’ll be a while before fans get their hands on these items. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Pokemon

How to get Spiritomb in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 26/Oct/2020 21:57 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 22:04

by Brent Koepp
spiritomb in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Perhaps one of the most unique Pokemon in Sword & Shield, Spiritomb can only be obtained in The Crown Tundra DLC through a special method. Here is how you can capture the Ghost-type ‘mon in no time.

Unlike previous generations, developer Game Freak opted out of a third game for Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, players got their second major DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The new addon whisked players away to a snowy region of Galar, and brought over 119 new monsters with it for Trainers to catch. However, one of the trickiest characters to find is Gen IV’s Ghost/Dark-type, Spiritomb.

spiritomb's pokedex entry in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Gen IV Pokemon makes its return in The Crown Tundra.

How to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Spiritomb was originally introduced in fourth generation releases Diamond and Pearl for the Nintendo DS. The ‘mon made its return to Sword & Shield in its latest expansion, The Crown Tundra.

According to its Pokedex description, the character is said to have been created from 108 deceased spirits – spine chilling stuff. It’s also said that its mischievous behavior “compelled a traveler to use a mysterious spell to bind it to an odd keystone.”

Unlike other monsters in the new DLC, the Ghost/Dark-type can only be found in a specific location. Trainers will also have to follow a certain method to summon the spirit. Here are the steps to capturing it quickly:

  • Step 1: Fast travel to Dyna Tree Hill. If you have not unlocked the waypoint yet, make your way to the giant red tree where the Galarian bird trio reside. 
  • Step 2: After spawning in front of the tree, immediately make a right and then take a second right looping backwards. Cut across the grass and take the ramp down to the lower area and hug right. You will then see two alcoves – the one you want is the far right. The tombstone is directly west of Ballimere Lake.
ballimere lake in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Pokemon can be found west of Ballimere Lake.
  • Step 3: Go up to the tombstone and read the text which will say “Spread my voice.” You will now need to hit the Y button to bring up the Y-Comm menu. Press + to connect to the internet.
  • Step 4: You now have to talk to 32 Trainers. While this may seem like a lot, it can be done rather quickly if you stay in this location. Hop on your bike, and ride back and forth down the path. Each time you see a new player in the overworld, talk to them and receive an item. You must get 32 items as it needs to be a new person each time. Repeat encounters won’t count!
pokemon crown tundra world screenshot
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
You have to talk to 32 new Trainers before the Ghost will appear.
  • Step 5: After talking to 32 people, go up to the tombstone and the text should change to “I have been heard.” Now fast travel to the Dyna Tree Hill point to reload the map, and go back to the tombstone. The Gen IV monster should be floating in front of it ready to battle you.
spiritomb in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Spiritomb will show up at the grave after talking to 32 Trainers.

It may seem like a major undertaking to talk to 32 new Trainers, however keep in mind there are plenty of players trying to do the same thing as you. So once you connect to the internet in front of the tombstone, you will easily find people to talk to.

It took us about five minutes to complete the task, so it’s not too bad. Spirtomb’s odd requirements are similar to Sword & Shield’s Runerigus which could only be found using a specific method on the map.