Star Wars Eclipse story contents leak including introduction of a new race

Star Wars Eclipse’s story elements have been leaked, revealing a potential protagonist as well as a new race introduced into the Star Wars world.

Although Quantic Dream’s next project Star Wars Eclipse was announced almost a year ago now, revealed with an absolutely gorgeous trailer, not much has been revealed about the game’s story or characters.

In fact, just after its announcement, the game received a delay that could see it set back for multiple years due to a lack of staff at the company’s Paris headquarters.

Now, a new leak has potentially revealed was the story might center around, and a new race that would make its debut in the Star Wars universe for the very first time.

Quantic Dream Star Wars Eclipse takes place during the High Republic era.

Star Wars Eclipse leak reveals story info

Gaming news site VGC transcribed a podcast from Sacred Symbols who obtained a document revealing key details about the project unknown previously.

Symbols host Colin Moriarty says the title is still in “very early production” and claims the protagonist is a character named Sarah.

“Sarah is described as an athletic 30-something and is a member of a human-like race. This race is at the lead of some sort of empire called The Zaraan, a race not seen in Star Wars before.”

The Zaraan “prides itself on political and military aggression and similar to what you find elsewhere in Star Wars there’s little differentiation between males and females when it comes to roles and responsibilities.”

The crux of the story is that when Zaraan marries, their nuptials “carry interesting military implications as they become one governing unit that works together.” This can be seen as a problem because “Sarah, a fanatical true believer in the violence and criminality regularly demonstrated by her empire, is married to a character named Xendo, who is a far softer touch.”

Quantic Dream games are often centered around emotional and personal stories, and this could provide the centerpiece to tell a story about the complexities of the Zaraan people.

However, this leak is still speculation, and with so much time to go before the game officially launches, the story could change during development.