Stalker 2 devs cancel NFT plans immediately after backlash from deleted post

Stalker 2 developers, GSC Game World, cancelled plans for NFT tie-ins to their game shortly after receiving backlash from defending its in-game “bonuses”.

The developers offered an explanation reinforcing its intent to include Stalker 2 NFTs but immediately deleted the lengthy post after it faced mounds of backlash. About an hour later, GSC posted another image with a brief statement indicating they would “cancel anything NFT-related in Stalker 2.”

“We hear you,” GSC said. “Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in Stalker 2.

“The interest of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.”

Stalker 2 NFT plans scrapped

On December 15, GSC unveiled its plans for a ‘Stalker Metaverse’ where three players would be able to appear in-game as an NPC, complete with their likeness attached to them — but gated behind NFTs.

In defending the move, the studio would later say it was “eager to do NFTs right” and then revealed more NFT content planned for Stalker 2 like gloves, tattoos, skins, etc.

These developments invited a flurry of discontent from the Stalker 2 fan base, including popular voices in the community like YouTuber CohhCarnage.

“As a long-time fan of this franchise and someone who is incredibly excited for Stalker 2,” CohhCarnage said. Please consider removing NFTs from your product.

“There is simply too much misunderstanding, negativity and skullduggery associated with NFTs. It is not worth this.”

More sentiments pointed to concerns of NFT’s environmental impact as well as its unregulated market which some believe is susceptible to scams.

GSC were adamant about incorporating the items in Stalker 2 as a new source of revenue but quickly backed down after its decision overwhelmed them with opposition to the idea.