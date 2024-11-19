All factions in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl explained

The Zone of Alienation surrounding Chornobyl is one of the most foreboding setting in any game. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (stylized as S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2) isn’t any different, and a big part of that is the various factions found within.

From ruthless mercenaries to strange cults, a lot of the game’s message centers on the idea that human behavior is just as dangerous as any mutant creature.

These organizations and loose coalitions vie for control over the unique resources on offer in the Zone as they attempt to survive, and even thrive, in the face of unimaginable misery.

Article continues after ad

In this latest effort from developer GSC Game World, these factions will behave in a dynamic way. They will attack each other, change their power structures and even disappear entirely over the course of a normal playthrough.

With plenty of factions introduced during the events of the previous games in the series, here’s everything we know about who is set to feature in Stalker 2.

Article continues after ad

Which factions are in Stalker 2?

In total, there are twelve factions that will feature in Stalker 2 to some degree. Clear Sky and Renegades, who only appear Stalker: Clear Sky at the time of writing, are unlikely to return, as that game functions as a self-contained, standalone story.

Article continues after ad

The complete list of factions set to feature is as follows:

Faction Main Base Leader Bandits Yanov/Zaton Sultan/Jack/Shishak Duty Bar Agroprom General Voronin Ecologists Lake Yantar

Yanov Prof. Sakharov

Prof. Hermann Freedom Dark Valley

Rostok Mikluha The Loners Cordon

Zaton

Pripyat Beard (Zaton) Mercenaries Unknown (rumored to be Dead City) Various The Military N/A Supreme Commander-In-Chief (The President of Ukraine) Monolith Pripyat

Sarcophagus

Monolith Control Center C-Consciousness Noon Wild Island Strider Spark Unknown Scar SIRCAA North Perimeter Ukrainian Government Ward North Perimeter Unknown

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl factions explained

GSC Game World

Bandits

The Bandits are a loose group of criminals and nefarious actors who find themselves in The Zone for anything from finding rare resources to sell to hiding from the law. Though they haven’t historically been the main antagonists in any Stalker game, they are always highly aggressive secondary threats that the player should regularly encounter.

Duty

Duty are a paramilitary group of Stalkers who operate within a rigid code that defines the actions of those within. Their overall goal is destroying the Zone and protecting mankind by addressing its most immediate dangers in the meantime.

Article continues after ad

Some rumors suggest that they receive government funding, and they are easily one of the most powerful factions. Their attitude towards Free Stalkers varies from game to game, but they are usually somewhere between distrusting and downright aggressive.

Article continues after ad

Ecologists

The Ecologists operate under the direct instruction of the Ukrainian government, with a focus on researching and understanding the anomalies within the Zone. Their main goal is to use their discoveries in new technologies for the betterment of mankind, rather than restoring the area to its former normality.

Article continues after ad

Due to their scientific mission, they don’t pose much of a direct threat to the player. That said, if they continue to research antigravity, gene modification and teleportation as they are, they could quickly become a threat to the entirety of humanity.

Freedom

As the name suggests, Freedom is a group of primarily Free Stalkers who operate illegally within the Zone. They are anarchic in their aims, as they hope to keep the area out of the hands of government groups to maintain the relative freedom it offers.

Article continues after ad

The Loners

Often also known as Free Stalkers and Neutral Stalkers, Loners is the name given to any Stalker who doesn’t count themselves as part of a faction. Without much of an ideological purpose, these individuals scour the Zone for valuable resources, equipment and artifacts to sell to a third party.

Article continues after ad

The player often fills this role across the Stalker series, and a lot of these individuals feature as major characters.

Mercenaries

Armed to the teeth and without much in the way of empathy, Mercenaries are a massive danger to the player while exploring the Zone. It’s not known who these private military contractors are working for, but they’re willing to cut through anyone to achieve their goals.

Article continues after ad

Highly clandestine and secretive in their operations, they are almost a myth at this point in the series. A boogeyman to scare even the most experienced Stalker into hiding.

GSC Game World

The Military

As is to be expected when a national crisis occurs, the government sends in the military to keep things under control. Working directly for the Ukrainian government, they work to keep people out of the Zone, and its most dangerous creatures in.

They enforce their control over the area with lethal efficiency, usually killing those they find in the course of their patrols.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Monolith

Perhaps the strangest and most mysterious faction in Stalker, the Monolith is a quasi-religious cult who attack anyone outside of the organization on sight. Their central belief is that an alien crystal that gives the group its name is waiting to be found somewhere in the Chornobyl area.

Those who frequent the Zone consider members of this group to be genuinely unstable and will never approach unless they are actively looking for a fight.

Noon

Connected to the Monolith, Noon is made up of those for whom the brainwashing of the religious cult failed. We haven’t seen too much of this group yet, but they are set to feature prominently in Stalker 2, likely in direct opposition to the remnants of the Monolith.

Article continues after ad

Spark

Led by Scar, the protagonist of Stalker: Clear Sky, Spark is a new faction set to debut in Stalker 2. He will work closely with player character Skif to discuss the goings-on in the Zone, and his faction is in direct conflict with both SIRCAA and The Ward. Other than that, we’ll have to wait for the full release to learn more.

Article continues after ad

SIRCAA

The official scientific research arm of the Ukrainian government, SIRCAA functions similarly to the Ecologists but with a bigger budget and more extensive purview. Headed up by Doctor Dalin, the group is alleged to have engaged in cover-ups and human rights breaching experiments.

Article continues after ad

The Ward

Led by the highly experienced Colonel Alexander Korshunov, The Ward is another new faction set to debut in Stalker 2. While their exact aims are unclear at this time, they will be heavily armed and well trained, and should serve as formidable foes if they are unfriendly to the player.