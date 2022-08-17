Spyro convinced sequel is coming as mysterious clue discovered

After their success with CrashBandicoot 4: It’s About Time! developers Toys For Bob have hinted that a new project is on the way and fans are speculating that it could be a new Spyro game.

Iconic gaming mascots are special for a reason: their appearance is instantly recognizable, they’ve had a big impact on gaming and their genre, and they’re generally loved by everyone.

Spyro The Dragon undoubtedly falls under this category and it’s criminal to think that it’s been 14 years since the franchise’s last main game.

The Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy ironically reignited hope in the eyes of many that Spyro could be due for a proper comeback and Toys for Bob has awakened those dreams even more.

Toys for Bob making a new Spyro The Dragon game?

Under the Activision banner, Toys for Bob has done a stellar job in bringing back two beloved household names and their work was so outstanding that Activision commissioned the company to make a brand new Crash Bandicoot game.

Now, a Tweet from the devs celebrating their accomplishments has left the door open for the company’s next game with fans immediately jumping to the conclusion that it is a new Spyro game.

A Twitter user excitedly said: “I hope that 18th game is Spyro 4,” and another user offered similar sentiments saying: “If it’s not a new Spyro game I’m gonna flame some gnorcs.”

One theory that has shot these hopes down big-time is that game number 18 is simply the rumored Crash Bandicoot multiplayer brawler title outed a few weeks ago.

The potential game would apparently be a 4-player brawler, possibly very similar to MultiVersus or Smash Bros, and not even a sequel to Crash 4 – although Toys for Bob would likely do a great job of the game if true.

However, if this is indeed the case, then it appears as if we will be waiting a bit longer to be charging around at full-speed and combusting sheep once more.