Crash Bandicoot returns to McDonalds Happy Meals after 20 years: How to get, toys, more

Crash Bandicoot has finally returned to McDonald’s after almost 20 years, and here’s how you can get the brand new collector’s items.

With the Disney 100 having finally made its farewell, the chain are now bringing back a character who’s not made an appearance since 2004.

Many of us will remember Crash Bandicoot from our childhoods, along with some of the exciting toys McDonald’s released to accompany the game.

The first set included handheld game machines with characters of the series painted on them. These included Crash, Cortex, Coco, and Crunch. Six games were included: Kart Racing, Atlasphere Bowling, UFO Shooter, Tiger Ride, Submarine Hunt, and Inventor’s Madness.

Then, in 2005, they released a second set of games, including Crash Bandicoot: Kart Racing, Spyro: Fire and Crash Bandicoot: Space Battle, Spyro: Dark Blue, Crash Bandicoot: Dance Showoff, Spyro: Ice, Crash Bandicoot: Water Ski and Spyro: Green.

Now, they’ve just unveiled some more prizes fans can get their hands on.

What’s in the McDonald’s Crash Bandicoot release and how to get it

Fans of Crash Bandicoot will be able to get their hands on a series of brand new toys. This release is to accompany the new Crash Bandicoot game, Crash Team Rumble, a multiplayer video game that was released in June 2023.

There will be a total of 8 different items for fans of Crash Bandicoot to collect, including plushies, classic card games, and puzzles.

The new collectible items are:

Crash Collector Card Game

Crash’s Memory Card Game

Spyro’s Memory Card Game

Crash and Dingodile Plush

Coco and Spyro Plush

Stack-n-Crash Challenge

Speed Jigsaw Puzzle

Tawna’s Tic-Tac-Toe Game

They are now available for fans in the US to collect, and you just have to purchase a Happy Meal to get your hands on them.

There is no word on whether the toys will offered outside the United States and McDonald’s hasn’t yet revealed the run-time of the promo. So, you better act fast.