Spyro the Dragon return teased for 2023

A tweet from Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys For Bob has fueled speculation that Spyro the Dragon may be returning in 2023.

The tweet reads, “Big moves and BIG MOOD for 2023 #LifeatTFB” alongside a selection of images hinting at the company’s plans for 2023. While the image mostly shows some inspirational art and a figure from Call of Duty, the top left corner shows an image of Spyro the Dragon flying.

Of course, this may mean nothing at all, or it could be a reference to plans featuring the remastered trilogy. However, it could also be a sneaky reference to a new Spyro the Dragon game – or Spyro’s appearance in another title.

One likely idea is that Spyro could appear as a guest character in the upcoming Crash Team Rumble as a way to celebrate the purple dragon’s 25th anniversary. Yet for now, all we can do is guess what the tease means.

Of course, while an appearance in Crash Team Rumble is the most likely option, a Spyro the Dragon sequel isn’t out of the question. Toys for Bob produced a new Crash Bandicoot sequel in 2020, over fifteen years since the last mainline entry was released, so the company could have their sights set on a new Spyro game next.

The last main entry in the Spyro the Dragon series also came out in 2004, therefore the success of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time could have inspired Toys For Bob to revive another classic series.