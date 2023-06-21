New Crash Bandicoot games possible as Activision isn’t keeping devs ‘in Call of Duty jail’

In recent years, Toys For Bob, known for their revival of Activision’s Crash Bandicoot franchise, have shut down suggestions that they won’t be able to make additional Crash games moving forward due to Call of Duty.

In 2005, Toys For Bob was acquired by ever-growing behemoths Activision. Since then, the company had done wonders with the Skylanders franchise before being commissioned to work on the successful Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy followed, and the company cemented itself as a trustworthy developer. So much so that Activision moved the team to Call of Duty to help with Warzone and later Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Even though Toys For Bob has also released Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Crash Team Rumble in this period, players are worried that the team’s involvement in CoD will prevent future Crash Bandicoot games.

Activision wants more Crash Bandicoot games alongside Call of Duty

In a detailed interview with VGC, Toys For Bob Creative Director Dan Neil sought to comfort Crash Bandicoot fans worried that the series’ recent resurgence could already be over.

“Obviously, there’s a passion and a core ethos of games that Toys For Bob have demonstrated that they’re excellent at producing over the decades. But it’s not only about what we’re passionate about, it’s that Activision is supportive and they continue to want to invest in new titles for this franchise. They also have a belief that we can do exciting new things,” he said.

The franchise Neil is referring to is Crash Bandicoot and says that: “I think that we’ve shown we’re a really flexible studio. The fact that, from the history of what Toys For Bob do, we’ve got folks internally who can turn their hands to Call of Duty and create excellent Call of Duty content. These two genres are not that similar on the surface, right?”

It seems that Crash Bandicoot fans have nothing to worry about then! Toys For Bob will continue to provide assistance to Modern Warfare 2, as well as inject content into Crash Team Rumble – especially with Season 2 already planned.