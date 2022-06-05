Industry insider claims Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game will be revealed soon

According to a new rumor, a Crash Bandicoot game could be revealed soon with a highlight on multiplayer and “brawler” style gameplay.

Crash Bandicoot is one of the most beloved icons in all of gaming, one that’s made a massive comeback over the last few years thanks to a long-awaited fourth installment.

Now, nearly two years removed from his last appearance in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and it looks like the Australian animal could be on his way back to consoles.

Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game reportedly on the way

Windows Central’s Jez Corden revealed that he believes developer Toys for Bob has a new Crash game on the way, which will be revealed at either the upcoming Summer Game Fest or Xbox Games Showcase.

Corden said, “I think we could see a new Crash Bandicoot. And not only is it going to be a new Crash Bandicoot, it’s going to be multiplayer.”

Jaz went on to describe the game as a “four-player brawler, almost, but Crash oriented.”

Time starts at 1:29:44 for mobile users

Toys for Bob developed Crash 4, and if this report is true, will have the reigns on the franchise once again.

Jez had no specifics on the title of the game, or what platforms it would be released for, leaving many questions up in the air for now.

Whatever the game ends up being, it won’t be long to find out as there are two massive game shows within the next week that could reveal the new title.