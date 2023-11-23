Gaming

Spirittea: All recipes, ingredients & cooking method

Spirittea RecipesCheesemaster Games

Looking to cook up a storm in Spirittea? Well, here are all the recipes along with their ingredients, cooking method, and how you can unlock all recipes in the game.

While Spirittea may be all about running an adorable bathhouse for the spirits around town, you can’t really have a cozy game without a few extra activities. Whether it’s fishing, making friends, brewing tea, or cooking up some delicious meals, it’s clear there’s always something to do in Spirittea.

Article continues after ad

So, to help you come to grips with this game’s cooking system, here’s everything you need to know, from how to unlock the recipes to what ingredients you’ll need.

How to unlock all recipes in Spirittea

To unlock recipes in Spirittea, you’ll need to head over to Song’s Shop and start buying any recipes that pop up.

Thankfully, some are pretty cheap, with the most expensive costing 50 Moolags. However, other recipes may require a quest you need to complete, like Julian’s Family Recipe.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
Article continues after ad

All recipes in Spirittea

Spirittea CookingCheesemaster Games

Currently, there are 25 different recipes available in Spirittea, with each having its own ingredients and cooking method. All the information on how to cook these meals is below:

RecipeIngredientsCooking Method
Bitter Salad1 Bitterleaf, 1 Cloudlead, 1 TomatoBoil
Butterfruit Pie1 Pie Crust, 2 ButterfruitBake
Carrot Cake1 Carrot, 1 Cream Cheese, 1 Plain CakeBake
Crimson Shrimp Soup1 Shrimp, 1 Ugligrass, 1 Spicy PeppersBoil
Fried Chicken1 Chicken, 1 Flour, 1 Sesame OilFry
Fried Rice1 Pork, 1 White Rice, 1 GarlicFry
Hamburger1 Beef, 1 Tomato, 1 Hamburger BunFry
Ice Cream1 Milk, 1 Sugar, 1 LambsbreathFerment
Julian’s Family Recipe1 Crimson Shrimp Soup, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Demon PepperBoil
Kimbap1 Kimchi, 1 Dried Seaweed, 1 White RiceFerment
Lemonade1 Lemon, 1 Sugar, 1 Bottled WaterBoil
Mixed Vegetable Pizza1 Pizza Dough, 1 Mixed Vegetables, 1 CheeseBake
Mixed Vegetables, Egg, and Rice1 Mixed Vegetables, 1 Egg, 1 White RiceFry
Plain Cake1 Milk, 1 Egg, 1 FlourBake
Pulled Pork Sandwich1 Pork, 1 Hamburger Bun, 1 HoneyBake
Ramen1 Pork, 1 Noodles, 1 EggBoil
Seaweed Soup1 Beef, 1 Dried Seaweed, 1 Soy SauceBoil
Shrimp Salad Recipe1 Shrimp, 1 Wolfpearl, 1 LemonFerment
Soy Chicken1 Chicken, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 GarlicBake
Soy Flavored Deep Fried Squid1 Squid, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Sesame OilFry
Spaghetti1 Noodles, 1 Tomato, 1 ShinetopBoil
Spicy Kimchi Stew1 Kimchi, 1 Pork, 1 GarlicBoil
Spicy Rice Cakes1 Rice Cakes, 1 Red Pepper Paste, 1 EggFry
Sushi1 Salmon, 1 White Rice, 1 WasabiBoil
Takoyaki1 Octopus, 1 Flour, 1 EggFry

So, there you have it, those are all the recipes in Spirittee as well as how to make them. While whipping up a delicious snack, take a look at some of our other handy Spirittea guides and content:

How to catch fish in Spirittea | Does Spirittea have marriage or romance? | Is Spirittea cross-platform? | Is Spirittea on Xbox Game Pass? | Does Spirittea have multiplayer or co-op?

Related:

What is MrBeast’s net worth and how does he make money?

Article continues after ad

Related Topics