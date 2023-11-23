Spirittea: All recipes, ingredients & cooking method
Looking to cook up a storm in Spirittea? Well, here are all the recipes along with their ingredients, cooking method, and how you can unlock all recipes in the game.
While Spirittea may be all about running an adorable bathhouse for the spirits around town, you can’t really have a cozy game without a few extra activities. Whether it’s fishing, making friends, brewing tea, or cooking up some delicious meals, it’s clear there’s always something to do in Spirittea.
So, to help you come to grips with this game’s cooking system, here’s everything you need to know, from how to unlock the recipes to what ingredients you’ll need.
How to unlock all recipes in Spirittea
To unlock recipes in Spirittea, you’ll need to head over to Song’s Shop and start buying any recipes that pop up.
Thankfully, some are pretty cheap, with the most expensive costing 50 Moolags. However, other recipes may require a quest you need to complete, like Julian’s Family Recipe.
All recipes in Spirittea
Currently, there are 25 different recipes available in Spirittea, with each having its own ingredients and cooking method. All the information on how to cook these meals is below:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Cooking Method
|Bitter Salad
|1 Bitterleaf, 1 Cloudlead, 1 Tomato
|Boil
|Butterfruit Pie
|1 Pie Crust, 2 Butterfruit
|Bake
|Carrot Cake
|1 Carrot, 1 Cream Cheese, 1 Plain Cake
|Bake
|Crimson Shrimp Soup
|1 Shrimp, 1 Ugligrass, 1 Spicy Peppers
|Boil
|Fried Chicken
|1 Chicken, 1 Flour, 1 Sesame Oil
|Fry
|Fried Rice
|1 Pork, 1 White Rice, 1 Garlic
|Fry
|Hamburger
|1 Beef, 1 Tomato, 1 Hamburger Bun
|Fry
|Ice Cream
|1 Milk, 1 Sugar, 1 Lambsbreath
|Ferment
|Julian’s Family Recipe
|1 Crimson Shrimp Soup, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Demon Pepper
|Boil
|Kimbap
|1 Kimchi, 1 Dried Seaweed, 1 White Rice
|Ferment
|Lemonade
|1 Lemon, 1 Sugar, 1 Bottled Water
|Boil
|Mixed Vegetable Pizza
|1 Pizza Dough, 1 Mixed Vegetables, 1 Cheese
|Bake
|Mixed Vegetables, Egg, and Rice
|1 Mixed Vegetables, 1 Egg, 1 White Rice
|Fry
|Plain Cake
|1 Milk, 1 Egg, 1 Flour
|Bake
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|1 Pork, 1 Hamburger Bun, 1 Honey
|Bake
|Ramen
|1 Pork, 1 Noodles, 1 Egg
|Boil
|Seaweed Soup
|1 Beef, 1 Dried Seaweed, 1 Soy Sauce
|Boil
|Shrimp Salad Recipe
|1 Shrimp, 1 Wolfpearl, 1 Lemon
|Ferment
|Soy Chicken
|1 Chicken, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Garlic
|Bake
|Soy Flavored Deep Fried Squid
|1 Squid, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Sesame Oil
|Fry
|Spaghetti
|1 Noodles, 1 Tomato, 1 Shinetop
|Boil
|Spicy Kimchi Stew
|1 Kimchi, 1 Pork, 1 Garlic
|Boil
|Spicy Rice Cakes
|1 Rice Cakes, 1 Red Pepper Paste, 1 Egg
|Fry
|Sushi
|1 Salmon, 1 White Rice, 1 Wasabi
|Boil
|Takoyaki
|1 Octopus, 1 Flour, 1 Egg
|Fry
So, there you have it, those are all the recipes in Spirittee as well as how to make them. While whipping up a delicious snack, take a look at some of our other handy Spirittea guides and content:
