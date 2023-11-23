Spirittea: All recipes, ingredients & cooking method

Looking to cook up a storm in Spirittea? Well, here are all the recipes along with their ingredients, cooking method, and how you can unlock all recipes in the game.

While Spirittea may be all about running an adorable bathhouse for the spirits around town, you can’t really have a cozy game without a few extra activities. Whether it’s fishing, making friends, brewing tea, or cooking up some delicious meals, it’s clear there’s always something to do in Spirittea.

So, to help you come to grips with this game’s cooking system, here’s everything you need to know, from how to unlock the recipes to what ingredients you’ll need.

How to unlock all recipes in Spirittea

To unlock recipes in Spirittea, you’ll need to head over to Song’s Shop and start buying any recipes that pop up.

Thankfully, some are pretty cheap, with the most expensive costing 50 Moolags. However, other recipes may require a quest you need to complete, like Julian’s Family Recipe.

All recipes in Spirittea

Currently, there are 25 different recipes available in Spirittea, with each having its own ingredients and cooking method. All the information on how to cook these meals is below:

Recipe Ingredients Cooking Method Bitter Salad 1 Bitterleaf, 1 Cloudlead, 1 Tomato Boil Butterfruit Pie 1 Pie Crust, 2 Butterfruit Bake Carrot Cake 1 Carrot, 1 Cream Cheese, 1 Plain Cake Bake Crimson Shrimp Soup 1 Shrimp, 1 Ugligrass, 1 Spicy Peppers Boil Fried Chicken 1 Chicken, 1 Flour, 1 Sesame Oil Fry Fried Rice 1 Pork, 1 White Rice, 1 Garlic Fry Hamburger 1 Beef, 1 Tomato, 1 Hamburger Bun Fry Ice Cream 1 Milk, 1 Sugar, 1 Lambsbreath Ferment Julian’s Family Recipe 1 Crimson Shrimp Soup, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Demon Pepper Boil Kimbap 1 Kimchi, 1 Dried Seaweed, 1 White Rice Ferment Lemonade 1 Lemon, 1 Sugar, 1 Bottled Water Boil Mixed Vegetable Pizza 1 Pizza Dough, 1 Mixed Vegetables, 1 Cheese Bake Mixed Vegetables, Egg, and Rice 1 Mixed Vegetables, 1 Egg, 1 White Rice Fry Plain Cake 1 Milk, 1 Egg, 1 Flour Bake Pulled Pork Sandwich 1 Pork, 1 Hamburger Bun, 1 Honey Bake Ramen 1 Pork, 1 Noodles, 1 Egg Boil Seaweed Soup 1 Beef, 1 Dried Seaweed, 1 Soy Sauce Boil Shrimp Salad Recipe 1 Shrimp, 1 Wolfpearl, 1 Lemon Ferment Soy Chicken 1 Chicken, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Garlic Bake Soy Flavored Deep Fried Squid 1 Squid, 1 Soy Sauce, 1 Sesame Oil Fry Spaghetti 1 Noodles, 1 Tomato, 1 Shinetop Boil Spicy Kimchi Stew 1 Kimchi, 1 Pork, 1 Garlic Boil Spicy Rice Cakes 1 Rice Cakes, 1 Red Pepper Paste, 1 Egg Fry Sushi 1 Salmon, 1 White Rice, 1 Wasabi Boil Takoyaki 1 Octopus, 1 Flour, 1 Egg Fry

So, there you have it, those are all the recipes in Spirittee as well as how to make them. While whipping up a delicious snack, take a look at some of our other handy Spirittea guides and content:

