Does Spirittea have multiplayer or co-op?

Spirittea is the latest cozy game that is making a splash, with its unique blend of Stardew Valley-style gameplay and Spirited Away-themed setting. However, does the game feature co-op or multiplayer?

Cozy games have become a popular genre for those looking to ditch their outside-world woes and escape the competitive multiplayer mayhem. Well, Spirittea is the latest game that aims to whisk players away, tasking them with managing an old bathhouse for troublemaking spirits.

Not only does it feature Stardew Valley-style gameplay, but it will certainly appeal to fans of Studio Ghibli’s beloved film, Spirited Away. With many players across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox all delving into the indie game, fans will be wondering whether the game has a multiplayer or co-op mode.

Fortunately, our handy hub has detailed everything you need to know about these features.

Is Spirittea multiplayer or co-op?

No, Spirittea does not feature multiplayer or co-op. The game is currently only available to play solo. This may come as a disappointment for those looking to play online with friends, especially for fans of Staardew Valley’s multiplayer mode.

However, while Spirittea doesn’t feature multiplayer, the game does have plenty of unique spirits for you to interact with. This will make your adventure less lonesome, as you’ll be constantly greeting new guests and welcoming them to the old bathhouse.

Whether Spirittea will feature any multiplayer functionality in the future remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this guide as and when new information is released.