Knowing how to catch fish in Spirittea is important for increasing your friendship and enables you to cook some tasty treats. So, here’s how you can catch fish in Spirittea and where you can find the Fishing Rod.

Spirittea is filled with plenty of minigames that players need to master in order to maximize their days spent in their spirit-filled town. From social cooking to boozy drinking, there are plenty of minigames you can use to bond with the game’s locals.

Article continues after ad

However, one of the trickiest minigames is fishing. Fortunately, if you put the time into learning the tricks behind this minigame, you’ll be rewarded with a bounty of fish in no time. So, without further ado, here’s how to fish in Spirittea and reel in your all-important prize.

Article continues after ad

How to fish in Spirittea?

Cheesemaster Games Fishing in Spirittea can be rather tricky to grasp.

To begin your fishing journey, simply follow these steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Purchase the Fishing Rod from Song’s Shop for 400M. Head over to a body of water. Equip the Fishing Rod and press the use button when near a body of water. Wait for the lure to go underwater and quickly hit the use button once again. Line the hook up with the fish icon by holding your joystick/WASD in the opposite direction, then mash the use button to catch the fish.

It’s important to note, that your hook may occasionally get tangled in seaweed. If this happens, simply mash the use button to free the hook and continue reeling in your fish. If you follow the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to catch plenty of fish in no time.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how to catch fish in Spirittea. Be sure to head over to our Gaming page for all the latest news and guides surrounding the game.