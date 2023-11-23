How to catch fish in Spirittea
Knowing how to catch fish in Spirittea is important for increasing your friendship and enables you to cook some tasty treats. So, here’s how you can catch fish in Spirittea and where you can find the Fishing Rod.
Spirittea is filled with plenty of minigames that players need to master in order to maximize their days spent in their spirit-filled town. From social cooking to boozy drinking, there are plenty of minigames you can use to bond with the game’s locals.
However, one of the trickiest minigames is fishing. Fortunately, if you put the time into learning the tricks behind this minigame, you’ll be rewarded with a bounty of fish in no time. So, without further ado, here’s how to fish in Spirittea and reel in your all-important prize.
How to fish in Spirittea?
To begin your fishing journey, simply follow these steps:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Purchase the Fishing Rod from Song’s Shop for 400M.
- Head over to a body of water.
- Equip the Fishing Rod and press the use button when near a body of water.
- Wait for the lure to go underwater and quickly hit the use button once again.
- Line the hook up with the fish icon by holding your joystick/WASD in the opposite direction, then mash the use button to catch the fish.
It’s important to note, that your hook may occasionally get tangled in seaweed. If this happens, simply mash the use button to free the hook and continue reeling in your fish. If you follow the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to catch plenty of fish in no time.
So, there you have it, that’s how to catch fish in Spirittea. Be sure to head over to our Gaming page for all the latest news and guides surrounding the game.