Does Spirittea have marriage or romance?

Wondering whether you’re able to fall in love with some of the characters in Spirittea? Well, here’s everything you need to know about romance and marriage in this cozy game.

Transporting players into an adorable town filled with lovable characters and spirits, Spirittea embodies a delightful mix between Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away and Stardew Valley. Inside the game, you get to take care of spirits in your bathhouse and explore the town, enjoying all its features and residents.

However, after speaking to some of the residents, many players will find themselves wondering whether Spirittea has any romance in it and whether you can marry any of the characters. After all, it’s a pretty pivotal element of many cozy games, especially its Stardew Valley inspiration.

So, if you want to know whether you can fall in love with the NPCs in Spirittea, then our handy guide has you covered.

Cheesemaster There are tons of adorable spirits to take care of in this cozy game.

Unfortunately, you can’t date or marry any characters in Spirittea.

However, you can still forge friendships with the characters, and there is a kind of ‘best friend’ mechanic in there, so there’s still a reason to get to know the townsfolk!

That being said, the game is still relatively new, so there could still be a possibility of romance to be added, although there’s no word on that yet. If there is, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you can romance the characters in Spirittea. While making friends with the townsfolk, check out whether you can play the game with friends, or on Xbox Game Pass.