Inspired by the classic cozy game Stardew Valley and Studio Ghibli films, Spirittea allows players to run their very own spirit bath house, but is Spirittea on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know.

Spirittea is the latest cozy title taking the gaming world by storm. Its popular film and game inspirations and recognizable design mean many are rushing to join the world of Spirittea as they get ready to settle into the life of running an adorable bath house for the spirit residents of the town.

However, before rushing in, it’s always worth checking to see if you can get the game for free, especially if you have access to Xbox Game Pass. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether the adorable Spirittea is available on Microsoft’s popular subscription service.

Can you play Spirittea on Xbox Game Pass?

Cheesemaster Games Tend to adorable spirits and run a cute bath house in the new cozy game, Spirittea.

Yes, many will be happy to know that Spirittea is available on Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox and PC players, meaning both platforms can get access to the game for free, so long as they have a subscription to the service.

Spirittea was instantly placed onto Xbox Game Pass from day one when it was released on November 13, 2023. So, all players with those consoles will be able to experience the cozy Ghibli-inspired RPG whenever they choose to do so, and will quickly be able to dive into its familiar gameplay and style.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you can play Spirittea on Xbox Game Pass.

