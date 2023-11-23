Is Spirittea cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, PC & Switch

Are you wondering whether Spirittea has crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Spirittea is the latest cozy game that aims to whisk players away from the stresses of the real world and transport them to an idyllic town for some R&R. However, running the town’s old bathhouse is far from simple, as you’ll be met with all kinds of mischievous spirits.

However, many players will be wondering whether they’ll be able to team up and handle their unique guests with friends across various platforms. After all, crossplay and cross-progression can certainly help to enhance your in-game thrills.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to know whether Spirittea has crossplay and cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch then our handy guide has you covered.

Does Spirittea have crossplay?

Cheesemaster Games Spirittea tasks players with running a haunted bathhouse.

No, Spirittea doesn’t support crossplay on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is because the game currently doesn’t feature any forms of co-op or multiplayer. However, it’s important to note that the game has only just launched, and that doesn’t mean it won’t feature any forms of multiplayer in the future.

Article continues after ad

Does Spirittea support cross-progression?

No, Spirittea does not support cross-progression. At present, players are unable to maintain their gameplay progress if they switch between PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. There have also been no further plans from the developers to add this feature in the feature, so be sure to pick the platform that you wish to progress on.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Spirittea has crossplay and cross-progression. Make sure you check out our Gaming page for all the latest info on the indie title.