Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash Update 1.30 patch notes: New Game +, Spin Dash skill, more

The June 24 Sonic Central event has revealed a free Sonic Frontiers update to celebrate the iconic hedgehog’s birthday. Here are the full patch notes.

At this year’s Summer Game Fest, SEGA announced the upcoming release of Sonic Superstars. The last 2D entry of the Sonic series was the 2017 game Sonic Mania – which featured nostalgic retro graphics. Sonic Mania received an overwhelmingly positive reception, with over a million copies sold within a year of release.

In the past few years, the Sonic franchise has expanded with a film series, more video games, and the animated show Sonic Prime. Specifically, fans have enjoyed playing the 2022 title Sonic Frontiers.

Now, the game has received even more entertaining content with its free Birthday Bash update. Keep reading to learn what’s coming to Sonic Frontiers.

What’s in the Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash patch notes

June 23, 2023, marked the 32nd anniversary since Sonic the Hedgehog made his debut. In celebration, Sonic Frontiers introduced a variety of new features for users to try out. The most notable additions include the Spin Dash move, New Game Plus, and more challenges.

The Sonic Frontiers update also unveiled a new “Frontier Elite” costume and a collectible Koco. For those who haven’t played Frontiers, Koco are mysterious stone-like creatures that players can collect to increase speed or maximum Ring count.

New main content:

Birthday Celebration – The Starfall Islands have been decked out to celebrate Sonic’s birthday! Check out the decorations and party with a new costume for Sonic’s big day!

– The Starfall Islands have been decked out to celebrate Sonic’s birthday! Check out the decorations and party with a new costume for Sonic’s big day! Action Chain Challenge – new challenges have been added to the Open Zones. Aim for the high score!

– new challenges have been added to the Open Zones. Aim for the high score! New Skill: Spin Dash – The legendary Sonic move returns! Unlock the Spin Dash and discover new ways to traverse the Starfall Islands.

– The legendary Sonic move returns! Unlock the Spin Dash and discover new ways to traverse the Starfall Islands. New Koco – There’s new kinds of Koco waiting to be found on the Starfall Islands. Keep an eye out for their fun outfits!

– There’s new kinds of Koco waiting to be found on the Starfall Islands. Keep an eye out for their fun outfits! New Game + – Relive the story of Sonic Frontiers with all your stats and skills carried over from your previous playthrough.

Additional changes:

Added a function to display percent completion for each island – available on the transition screen between islands, island selection screen, and island clear screen.

Added new “Frontier Elite” costume.

Added an ability to change the rate of deceleration when jumping.

Added a “NEW” icon that will be displayed when extra content is newly added.

Added an ability to turn on/off the “BGM change” function in Cyber Space.

The tower difficulty on Rhea Island has been reduced for Easy mode.

When the following time-saving actions are used in Cyber Space, colored marks will now appear in the results: Homing Dash: White Spin Dash: Red Change in deceleration rate when jumping: Yellow Cyber Space Power Boost: Blue

Added a feature to reset clear time and rank in Arcade mode, Cyber Space, Battle Rush, etc.

Added an ON/OFF option to set whether the camera will use dramatic angles when skills are used.

Added an option to set the deceleration rate to reach a complete stop.

Added an ON/OFF option to set whether to maintain a boost during a jump.

Added 24 songs to the Juke Box. Added Sound Memories on each island.

Additional bug fixes.

That’s the full patch notes for Sonic Frontiers’ Birthday Bash update. Boot up the game to join the festivities surrounding the blue blur’s anniversary.