Fortnite player goes viral for recreating perfect Sonic The Hedgehog in Creative

A Fortnite player has gone viral for creating Sonic the Hedgehog in their upcoming Creative 2.0 map which includes an inspired gameplay of the classic. Here’s how it looks and how fans reacted to the same.

Epic Games’ long-running Fortnite Creative mode has come a long way since its debut, and with the 2.0 update as UEFN, it has reached new heights. The iconic mode has given gamers the power to create their own gaming experiences, allowing them to push the limits of creativity and enjoy a broad choice of maps within the Fortnite ecosystem.

Members of the Fortnite Creative community have created a welcoming space where they can showcase their creations and work together on projects based on popular culture or board games like Monopoly. Furthermore, with rumors surrounding UEFN creators being able to make their own race tracks in Rocket Racing and stage in Fortnite Festival, players are more thrilled than ever.

Epic Games Fortnite Creative has come a long way since the UEFN update.

However, a creator has now recreated Sonic the Hedgehog game in Fortnite Creative and since has gone viral. Here’s how it looks and what fans had to say about it.

UEFN creator makes perfect Sonic the Hedgehog Fortnite Creative map

A Fortnite UEFN creator named Rctheking shared their latest creation on X which is a recreation of Sonic the Hedgehog arcade game in Creative 2.0 mode. In the post they showcased a perfect recreation of Sonic in the game and how the character moves identically to the classic games.

The creator then posted several clips showcasing Tails from the Sonic series, Sonic’s dash movement, and an area that resembles the Green Hills Zone from the classic arcade game. The recreation mimics assets and gameplay to that of a 2022 Sonic Frontiers game which is built on Hedgehog Engine 2.

However, the current Fortnite recreation is made on Unreal Engine 5.1 which offers more details and an immersive gameplay experience, thanks to the Verse script. While the creator clarified that the Fortnite map is “far from done”, players rushed into the comments with their views on the same.

One such player said, “This is awesome! Imagine Sonic 1 fully recreated in Fortnite with actual boss fights.” Another chimed in, “It’s cool, but be careful with DMCA. You don’t have the rights.”

While similar comments flooded the creator’s page, they also would need to pay close attention to Epic Games’ Island Publishing terms to avoid any DMCA or copyright conflicts that might restrict them from publishing the map altogether.