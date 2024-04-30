How to pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise & all rewards

Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registrations are live and there are plenty of free rewards you can claim before the game’s May 3, 2024 release date.

Solo Leveling: Arise is an upcoming gacha game that aims to put players firmly in the shoes of Sung Jinwoo, the main protagonist from the hit webtoon and anime series. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Solo Leveling: Arise features an unlockable cast of characters that have unique skills and weapons.

So, if you’re a fan of Solo Leveling and wish to fight your way through Gates and challenge the game’s tough bosses, then you’ll want to pre-register for the upcoming mobile game. Players who pre-register can also get their hands on the Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo, Legendary Artifact sets, and more.

How to pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise

To pre-register for Solo Leveling: Arise and get a chance to play the game as soon as it releases on May 8, 2024, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Solo Leveling: Arise website.

Click the ‘ Pre-register ’ button (top right corner).

’ button (top right corner). Register for a with your email address .

. Select the platform you wish to play on.

you wish to play on. Click the ‘Pre-register’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll have successfully pre-registered for Solo Leveling: Arise. Be sure to check your emails regularly as the developers will notify you once the game is playable.

You can also register your interest by heading over to the App Store and Google Play store. Simply find Solo Leveling: Arise on your chosen platform’s store and hit the ‘Pre-register’ button on the game’s landing page.

You’ll receive additional rewards by pre-registering both on the official site and on the App Store/Google Play store, so be sure to do both.

Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registration rewards

Netmarble is giving away several free Solo Leveling: Arise items to players who pre-register before the game’s May 3, 2024 release date. These in-game items will undoubtedly prove valuable to all hunters who wish to take down the game’s fearsome foes.

All the Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registration rewards can be found below:

Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo

Two Mana Power Crystals for each attribute (ten in total)

Legendary Artifact sets

100,000 Gold

Jinwoo’s hunter partner, Yoo Jinho (bonus reward for email sign-up)

So, there you have it, that’s every Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registration reward and how you can claim them. Be sure to check out our Solo Leveling: Arise hub for all the latest news.