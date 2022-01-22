Shangi Chi actor Simu Liu asks Activision Blizzard to “save” Starcraft amid Microsoft buyout

Marvel actor Simu Liu, of Shang Chi fame, has shown his admiration for RTS series Starcraft – pleading for some new life in the franchise amid Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Shang Chi lead actor Simi Liu has expressed love for gaming before, often citing Halo and League of Legends among his favorites.

Blizzard’s RTS series Starcraft remains popular with competitive players but has ultimately seen a decline in the mainstream over the years.

With Microsoft acquiring heaps of beloved IP in their Activision Blizzard buy-out, the Marvel actor has taken it upon himself to plead for more.

Simu Liu asks for Microsoft to “save” Starcraft

The Starcraft series has been lying dormant since regular content stopped in October 2020, and now, Simu Liu is leading the rallying cry to get the series back in the public eye.

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard on January 18, the Shang Chi actor shared a simple yet straightforward tweet on social media declaring: “Please save Starcraft!”

While the Marvel superstar didn’t address Microsoft or any affiliated parties directly in the tweet, he did receive a cheeky acknowledgment from former Corporate Vice President Mike Ybarra.

🙂 — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) January 20, 2022

Ybarra, whose current role is Head of Blizzard Entertainment, recognized Liu’s plea with nothing more than a smile. While there isn’t any news of a Starcraft revival, Ybarra has claimed that exciting news will be coming from Blizzard Entertainment in the near future.

It’s more than likely this will relate to Overwatch and World of Warcraft following a content drought, which Ybarra intends to discuss in a statement soon.

Now that Microsoft has access to some of gaming’s best franchises, who knows, maybe a Starcraft revival isn’t out of the equation.