Simu Liu congratulates “badass” IShowSpeed on viral streaming success

Marvel star Simu Liu met up with YouTube streamer IShowSpeed during his viral trip across Southeast Asia to congratulate the broadcaster on his ever-growing popularity.

IShowSpeed is currently on a tour of Southeast Asia following the overwhelming success of his trip across Europe earlier this year — and it’s safe to say that his travels are paying off big time.

Speed consistently draws massive crowds wherever he goes, sparking adorable moments with fans and even getting marriage proposals. He’s also broken a few records during his time abroad, becoming the #1 English-speaking streamer of all time thanks to his efforts.

His success isn’t going unnoticed, as he’s rubbed elbows with the likes of Manny Pacquiao during his trip… and now, even A-List actor Simu Liu is recognizing his achievements.

YouTube: Live Speedy IShowSpeed gathers a crowd of fans wherever he goes during his trip across Southeast Asia.

As Speed trekked across Singapore, he bumped into none other than Simu Liu, best known for his lead role in Marvel’s Shang Chi. Speed was clearly jazzed to meet the star, who dapped him up in a warm greeting.

“Let’s go!” an excited Speed shouted.

“I saw you on the swing, you looked badass as f*ck,” Liu remarked, referencing Speed’s ride on a massive swing in front of a crowd of onlookers.

“Nah, man, you’re the one who’s badass, man!” Speed replied.

After asking about his trip and how tired he must be, Liu congratulated the streamer on his success, remarking on the way he’s skyrocketed to stardom over the past few months.

“Congratulations on everything, man,” Liu said. “It’s crazy watching your success and everything, and the way that you’ve blown up.”

The moment went viral on social media, sparking an outpouring of both support and hilarious comments from viewers.

“Honestly, I’m happy for Speed. He has done so well, he’s getting bigger every stream,” one user wrote on YouTube.

“Isn’t Speed like 19? It’s insane how big he’s made it,” another said on Twitter.

“Speed is in the next Disney movie?” another joked.

This is just the latest big moment to take place during Speed’s viral stream in Southeast Asia after a monkey made off with his microphone in Bali.