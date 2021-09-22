Diablo 2 Resurrected trailer starring Marvel’s Simu Liu gets fan seal of approval

With the launch of Diablo 2 Resurrected being imminent, we’ve been given one final trailer to get us in the mood for demon-slaying, but with a familiar face.

The Lord of Terror is coming on September 22 and Blizzard has released a final trailer with one of Marvel’s finest now looking to get in on the action.

It seems like Marvel’s Shang Chi himself, Simu Liu is also looking forward to putting his Ten Rings to work against Diablo’s minions. Although, despite Liu featuring prominently in the latest trailer, we wouldn’t expect any MCU crossovers in-game.

Shang Chi invades Diablo 2 Resurrected

In the final Diablo 2 Resurrected trailer, Liu goes to a priest to confess his sins, sins he’s about to commit with the wholesale slaughter of Diablo’s demon spawn. It’s a fun trailer that sets the scene for launch nicely.

The trailer has already won over fans on Twitter, going viral getting countless likes and shares since it first arrived.

Omfg Simu Liu doing an ad for Diablo!!! 😭😭😭😭 I love it!!! https://t.co/sFufyr7pMK — Isai (@isaiorellana) September 21, 2021

It will be interesting to see if either company capitalize on this further going forward. Shang-Chi is still doing well at the box office, topping the charts for a third week in a row.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will be with us in a matter of hours. The game will be released at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and we’ll have our review live in the coming days.