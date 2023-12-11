Get 41% off adorable jumping Grogu plush that’s perfect for any Mandalorian fan

Save 41% on Mattel’s 11-inch Jumping Grogu plush toy depicting the adorable alien Star Wars character in soft huggable form.

Star Wars fans can welcome an adorable plush of The Mandalorian’s breakout star into their home while saving money in the process.

This 11-inch Jumping Grogu plush toy from Mattel is currently discounted by 41%, letting shoppers take home this cute recreation of the character fans call “Baby Yoda” for under $16

Inspired by Grogu’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, this unique plush toy recreates some of the character’s most endearing traits. Squeeze his soft plush head to see him energetically jump up and down, accompanied by charming sounds.

Beyond the jumping feature, this is a high-quality plush bringing to life Grogu’s wide eyes and tiny robes in soft, huggable form.

The lifelike design captures all the charm and personality that has made the character so beloved by Star Wars audiences young and old alike.

Save big on Grogu plush

Amazon

Great for fans of the Disney+ series as well as parents looking for engaging toys for their children, this 41% off deal makes the already cute collectible more enticing.

Displaying it will add some Star Wars flavor to any room and kids will love incorporating this soft, animated Grogu toy into creative play as they envision their own Star Wars adventures.

So for fans eager to see their appreciation of Grogu’s enduring appeal realized in tangible form, now is a reasonable time. This deal drops an already well-crafted plush to a lower price point, allowing fans of the adorable alien foundling to bring home this charming character from a galaxy far, far away.

