Every LEGO Star Wars set retiring in 2023: Razor Crest, AT-AT & more

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of every Star Wars set LEGO is retiring in 2023 and where you can buy each of them.

With 2024 fast approaching, we’ll soon have to wave goodbye to the year that was, and, unfortunately, some much-loved LEGO Star Wars sets. We’ve compiled a list of every LEGO Star Wars set that will soon be retiring to a galaxy far, far away.

So, with still a month of 2023 left, it’s best to get your hands on these Star Wars sets now if you don’t want to miss out. Which set will you miss most?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

1. The Razor Crest – 75292

On our list of the best sets in LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series, The Razor Crest is featured first for a reason.

It’s billed as the ultimate build for fans of The Mandalorian. This highly detailed, 6187-piece set measures 10 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and 29 inches in depth.

Indeed, it is the largest The Razor Crest set ever produced by LEGO. Five minifigures — The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, Kuiil, Grogu, and a Blurrg — are included.

Article continues after ad

2. Republic Gunship – 75309

Another set we regard as one of the best in LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series, the Republic Gunship is one of the must-have Star Wars-inspired LEGO sets.

Article continues after ad

Also known as “Low Altitude Assualt Transport”, this ship features in the Battle of Geonosis in the Clone Wars. Comprising 3292 pieces, the finished build measures 13 inches tall, 30 inches wide, and 27 inches in depth, making it a display piece next to other ships from the “Galaxy far, far away”.

Article continues after ad

The set includes a redesigned Minifigure of Jedi Master Mace Windu and a Clone Trooper Commander Minifigure.

3. AT-AT – 75288

When released, the AT-AT set marked the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The 1267-piece set features spring-loaded shooters, a Speeder bike, and six minifigures. These include Luke Skywalker and General Veers, to help you recreate the Battle of Hoth.

Article continues after ad

BUY THE LEGO 75288 AT-AT

4. The Justifier – 75323

With features such as flight and landing modes, spring-loaded shooters, and a ‘laser’ jail cell, the LEGO-reimagined The Justifier set is for play and display.

Article continues after ad

The complete 1022-piece set measures 5 inches tall, 15 inches long, and 19.5 inches wide. The set ships with four Minifigures and a droid.

5. Inquisitor Transport Scythe – 75336

Comprising 924 pieces, this set, for ages 9+, features foldable wings to recreate flying and landing scenes, a fold-down ramp, a detailed interior, and two spring-loaded shooters.

The set, which features four Minifigures, measures 5.5 inches tall, 14.5 inches long, and 9.5 inches wide.

6. Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter – 75301

Although it may not have the most number of pieces (474, to be precise), this LEGO interpretation of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter features several authentic details — the wings can be adjusted via a touch of a button, the landing gear is retractable and there’s even space for much-loved droid R2-D2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition to the latter, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and General Dodonna Minifigures are included. The set measures 3 inches tall, 12.5 inches long, and 11 inches wide.

7. Imperial TIE Fighter – 75300

This LEGO reimagining of the iconic Imperial TIE Fighter might be on the smaller side, yet it’s sure to provide tonnes of fun for ages 8+.

The 432-piece set includes minifigures of a TIE Fighter Pilot, replete with a blaster pistol, a Stormtrooper, and a NI-L8 Protocol Droid. The set measures 6.5 inches tall, 5.5 inches long, and 6 inches wide.

Article continues after ad

8. Hoth AT-ST – 75322

When revealed, this was the first-ever LEGO model of the AT-ST. This set is undoubtedly a neat addition to a collection that already includes the AT-AT.

Article continues after ad

The 586-piece set — measuring 10.5 inches tall, 6 inches long, and 5 inches wide — features functionalities such as a rotating head and a duo of spring-loaded shooters. Four minifigures, including Chewbacca, are included.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, this is not the only LEGO Star Wars AT-ST retiring. A smaller version, the 87-piece AT-ST is also scheduled to go into retirement.

Article continues after ad

9. Ambush on Ferrix – 75338

Featuring a Mobile Tac-Pod, replete with a rotating double stud shooter, and a Speeder bike, this set allows you hours of fun, recreating classic and creating newly imagined Star Wars scenes. The 679-piece set includes minifigures of Cassian Andor, Luthen Rael, and Syril Karn.

10. Boba Fett’s Starship – 75312

Comprising 593 pieces, this LEGO’s reimagining of Boba Fett’s Starship allows The Mandalorian fans to recreate missions of the bounty hunter. A neat addition, this set includes a transporter vehicle to not only move the ship but to serve as a stand when you want to display it in its “flying” position.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The set measures 3.5 inches tall, with the width and length coming in at 8 inches. Two Minifigures — Boba Fett and The Mandalorian — are included.

11. Republic Fighter Tank – 75342

Featuring Minifigures of iconic Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters and two Battle Droids, this 262-piece LEGO-reimagined Republic Fighter Tank is designed for ages 7+. The completed set measures 4 inches tall, 8 inches long, and 6 inches wide.

12. The Child – 75318

Endearingly known as “Baby Yoda”, this the Child set makes for a great display piece for all Mandalorian fans. Comprising 1075 pieces, the finished build, which can be posed, stands 7.5 inches tall. The Child Minifigure is also included.

Article continues after ad

13. BD-1 – 75335

Comprising 1062 pieces, this set, inspired by the exploration drone from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, makes for a great display piece, thanks to functions such as a tilting head. When complete, the BD-1 measures 12.5 inches tall.

Article continues after ad

14. The Mandalorian & the Child – 75317

Designed for display, this 295-piece LEGO BrickHeadz set features The Mandalorian and the Child, replete with weapons and a hoverpram, respectively. Both figures measure 8 inches tall (when the Child is in the hoverpram).

15. Boba Fett’s Throne Room – 75326

This 732-piece LEGO recreation of Boba Fett’s throne room features a throne room, kitchen, and a barbeque area.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s more to what meets the eye — the set includes secret compartments, tilting steps, and, for the throne, an eject function to send Bib Fortuna flying.

In addition, seven Minifigures are included. The set measures 6.5 inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 8 inches in depth.

16. Snowtrooper Battle Pack – 75320

Supplement your 75288 AT-AT and 75322 Hoth AT-ST sets with the 105-piece 75320 Snowtrooper Battle Pack to further recreate the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The set features an Imperial Hoth speeder bike, an E-Web heavy repeating blaster, and a snow trench. A quartet of Minifigures — three Snowtroopers and a Hoth Scout Trooper — is included.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

17. Dark Trooper Attack – 75324

Designed for ages 8+, this set, comprising 166 pieces, features a revolving elevator and a rotating battle platform for you to recreate the scene where Luke Skywalker makes his dramatic return in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. Four Minifigures, including that of the latter Jedi, are included.

18. Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader – 75334

Featuring two rotating platforms, this set allows you to create your own battle sequences between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader as they wield their lightsabers. In addition to Minifigures of the former and latter, the set includes Minifigures of Tala Durith droid NED-B.

Article continues after ad

19. LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection

At the end of 2023, LEGO will discontinue two of its Star Wars Helmet pieces, the Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet and the Dark Trooper Helmet. The former comprises 675 pieces and measures 7.5 inches tall. You’ll find the latter, a 693-piece set measuring 7 inches tall, making both of these excellent display pieces. Best to grab onto your helmets and get them now.

Article continues after ad

20. LEGO Star Wars Diorama Collection

LEGO is cleaning out its diorama closet, retiring a total of four Star Wars-inspired diorama sets, the Millenium Falcon Holiday Diorama, Death Star Trench Run Diorama, Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama and Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama. All of these sets, replete with their Minifigures, will make for exciting display pieces.

Article continues after ad

21. Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023 – 75366

No surprise here! However, a fair bet would be that LEGO will introduce a Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2024 (here’s hoping!).

If you’re looking to get your hands on one before the end of the year, we compiled a list of where you can buy all the LEGO Advent Calendars currently on offer, including this one.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.