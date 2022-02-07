Can you romance Lawan in Dying Light 2? Best choices & ending

Dying Light 2’s Nightrunner queen turned heroine, Lawan, has captured the hearts of players across The City – but can you romance her, and what choices should you make to get the best ending?

While the overarching narrative of Dying Light 2 revolves around Aiden’s struggle for survival in Techland‘s rotting dystopian cityscape, one character appears to have captured the hearts of the game’s ever-growing fanbase.

Enter Lawan, queen of the streets and Nightrunner extraordinaire. Inspired by the likeness of voice actor, Rosario Dawson, players have been desperate to meet Aiden’s mysterious companion in an attempt to work out just what she’s doing at the heart this tragic tale.

Your choices, however, impact how Lawan’s destiny plays out, so you’ll want to make sure you keep her on-side if she turns out to be one of your favorite companions. So, here are the choices you’ll need to get the best ending for Lawan in Dying Light 2 – but be aware, there are spoilers ahead.

Can you romance Lawan in Dying Light 2?

In short, no, you cannot romance Lawan in Dying Light 2.

While a romance system doesn’t exist in the game, your choices determine whether you get a good or bad outcome. So, at the end of the day, you can still run away with the City’s most fearsome rogue if you play your cards right.

Best choices to get Lawan’s good ending

In order to get the best ending for Lawan and Aiden, there’s a few key choices you’ll have to make; most of which revolve around your trusty French companion, Hakon.

The best choices in order to win Lawan’s heart are below, but again, there are spoilers:

Tell Hakon the truth throughout your initial meetings Agree to take him to the ocean Do not allow Hakon to die Give Frank control over the VNC Tower transmitter When you confront Hakon during the Nightrunners main story quest, do not fight him In the ‘Shoes‘ story quest, tell Lawan her shoes look fine During your nighttime conversation, be empathetic If you follow these steps correctly, Lawan will show up before you fight Hakon at the church. Persuade her not to kill Hakon. In the final X13 choices, let Lawan sacrifice herself. Hakon will save her.

From here, Aiden and Lawan will leave The City together to continue on their journey, so while it’s not exactly an overt romance you still get to ride off into the bloodstained sunset together.

So that’s how to get the best ending for Lawan and effectively romance her in Dying Light 2. Looking to stay one stop ahead of the Infected? Be sure to check out our other Dying Light 2 guides and our official review:

