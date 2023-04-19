Dying Light 3 fans convinced it’s coming after dev’s cryptic tweet

A Dying Light 3 sequel has been outed by the franchise’s game director. While they haven’t officially confirmed that the series is about to become a trilogy, an interesting tweet suggests it will probably be the case.

After two successful entries, Polish developers Techland could be shaping up to create Dying Light 3. The series is renowned for utilizing a cunning blend of parkour and traditional zombie-killing gameplay.

In a genre where the endless slaying of zombies is the main hook, the interest lies in innovation. Dying Light came along in 2015 and gave players Mirror’s Edge-esque traversal skills to factor in, along with taming and maiming the undead.

We found the sequel to be a worthy follow-up to the original, and now evidence suggests that a third game is on the cards.

Dying Light 3 could be in the works

Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektała recently took to Twitter to get feedback on an upcoming Dying Light 2 update. In the act of doing so, he also made mention of Dying Light 3 too.

“DISCLAIMER: This is not [a] Dying Light 3 announcement. But – we were chatting today overseeing the last details for the Gut Feeling update (3 days to go!) and we couldn’t agree. So please help: if we do DL3, would you be most excited if the main hero was (as a “profession”),” said Smektala’s tweet.

The options then listed a series of professions including a Survivor, Nightrunner, Pilgrim, or a GRE Agent turned good.

So, again, even though the purpose of the post was to garner feedback for a Dying Light 2 update, the hot topic of conversation will surely be the mention of Dying Light 3.

One user said: “Dying Light three has been confirmed as of April 17th,” whereas another said: “GRE Agent seems like an interesting idea, especially if the NPCs know and react to them, etc. I do hope you guys make a Dying Light 3.”

There’s more substance here for a new game compared to the usual unconfirmed leaks, but we should still treat the idea of a sequel as pure speculation for now.

Dying Light 2 has received a ton of support since its release including the Bloody Ties DLC. So we’ll have to wait and see if Techland decides to move on and pursue Dying Light 3.