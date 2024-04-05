Can you recharge batteries in Content Warning?

Wondering if you can recharge equipment batteries in Content Warning? We’ve got the answer for you right here.

Content Warning’s co-op horror continues to amuse players as 6 million owners now own the game. With the April 1 free drop, Landfall shot their ambitious title to fame as the game that’s all about filming monsters and going viral on SpöökTube, went viral itself.

It contains a wide range of equipment to buy as you earn money by gaining views on your videos. These types of equipment make your filming and survival easier in the Old World. However, certain equipment operates on batteries that can get fairly drained during your filming.

While you surely don’t want to purchase another flashlight once it’s drained, the question stands here can you recharge batteries? We’ve got the answer.

Landfall You can recharge batteries from a Generator in Content Warning.

Content Warning: Can you recharge equipment batteries?

The answer is yes! You can recharge battery-operated equipment in Content Warning. To do so, simply:

Equip a piece of drained equipment like a flashlight when you’re in your garden. Then, head to the Generator that’s located right next to the Diving Bell and the Video Extraction Machine. You’ll be able to identify it as a tall white tower with cylindrical nodes popping out of it. Just walk closer to it with the drained equipment equipped and you’ll slowly be able to notice the battery level increase on the top right-hand side of your screen.

Since Flashlights are the only kind of equipment in Content Warning that runs on batteries, it’s wise to give them a recharge whenever you return from the Old World. Now that you know this, head back into the Diving Bell and film some spooky stuff to go viral or die trying.

