Hades 2 character design detail links four important goddesses

Eagle-eyed Hades 2 fans have noticed a subtle but brilliant detail that connects protagonist, Melinoe, with other important characters in her story.

Hades 2‘s art may still be a work in progress following its early access release, but there are already some great design details to find. This includes a motif featured on Melinoe‘s design that’s also present on character portraits for Hecate, Selene, and Artemis, three of the Greek goddesses included in the game.

As one Twitter user spotted, the four all have a light green, light blue, black, and orange braided band somewhere on their person. Each color is a major aspect of one of the goddess’ designs – green from Artemis’ hair, blue from Selene’s outfit, black from Hecate’s cloak and hat, and orange from Melinoe’s dress – making it clear this is meant to link the four.

The user praised Hades 2 art director and character designer Jen Zee, who worked on the first Hades and other Supergiant projects, for the detail.

Lore-wise, it does make sense for these four goddesses to share such a strong connection. Hecate, Selene, and Artemis are all associated with the moon, though only Selene is truly meant to be its personification.

While Melinoe isn’t a lunar goddess, Hades 2’s protagonist was raised and trained by Hecate. This itself is a reference to Greek mythology, as some believe Melinoe is just another name for the goddess of witchcraft.

Other players were quick to appreciate the shared design, with one comparing it to a friendship bracelet and others dubbing the quartet “Silver sisters.”

Not all Hades 2 designs have been equally praised, though. Some fans have criticized the new look of returning character Chaos for looking more human than in the first game. Since the game is in early access, though, it’s important to keep in mind that not all designs are final, even if some players may want Supergiant to keep the placeholder art in the final product.