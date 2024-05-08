GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go fans furious after Niantic announces paid PokeCoin Field Research

Philip Trahan
pokemon go pokecoins headerNiantic

The Pokemon Go community is not impressed with the new paid PokeCoin Field Research, with many calling the quest “underwhelming” at best.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed a new way for fans to get PokeCoins in the mobile game, but this latest endeavor has left fans fuming.

Starting on May 8, 2024, players can head to the in-game store to purchase a new $2 ticket called “Daily PokeCoin Field Research.”

After purchasing this ticket, trainers can complete daily tasks that reward 20 PokeCoins each day from May 16, 2024, through May 30, 2024. According to the in-game ticket, this will reward players with 280 PokeCoins in total.

Additionally, the ticket included the stipulation that players must have an open Field Research upon logging in.

The fan outcry for this ticket was swift, with some calling it “underwhelming” and others labeling it as a “joke.”

“So if I’m doing the math correctly, you’re basically getting 80 more coins than you would just buying two sets of 100 coins for $1.99? And you HAVE to be sure to log-in every day and finish the research? Seems underwhelming, yeah,” said one fan.

Players in other territories found the ticket even more unappealing thanks to the price difference in certain countries. For example, a Canadian player pointed out the ticket cost the equivalent of $3.13 after tax in their region.

Others took issue with the stipulation that trainers must have room to use the ticket, with some worried they’ll lose out on rewards if they’re not careful.

“The worst part about this is that you’re not even guaranteed the research. The whole ‘you must have room for the research on your first log in each day’ is so wrong for a PAID ticket,” argued one fan on TheSilphRoad subreddit.

Needless to say, the community’s reaction to the PokeCoin ticket has been quite negative. While the ticket is a completely optional purchase, the announcement has left some trainers worried this could set a bad precedent for Pokemon Go’s future.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Beheeyem in Pokemon Go
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Beheeyem: Best moveset for PvP and Raids
Chris Studley
Regirock Pokemon Go
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Regirock: Best moveset for PvP and Raids
Chris Studley
Pokemon Go Rediscover Reality explained: AR, toys, and more
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Rediscover Reality explained: AR, toys, and more
Scott Baird
Key art shows the Pokemon Go Master Ball
Pokemon
Pokemon Go’s Master Ball is too rare to be useful
Nathan Ellingsworth

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.