 Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: Release date, trailer, plot, new weapons - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: Release date, trailer, plot, new weapons

Published: 28/Jan/2021 16:26

by Daniel Megarry
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Insomniac Games

Share

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will see PlayStation’s most iconic duo return in 2021 for more over-the-top explosive action. Here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated PS5 exclusive sequel.

Contents

After a successful reboot of the franchise on PS4 in 2016, Insomniac Games are finally giving Ratchet and Clank fans what they’ve been waiting for with a proper sequel for the highly-weaponized duo called Rift Apart, and it’s fair to say that hype is in overdrive.

This will be the first original entry into the series since the PS3’s acclaimed Into The Nexus in 2013, and with the promise of new weapons and story developments – as well as the mighty power of the PS5 console behind it – there’s plenty to get excited about.

Insomniac Games / PlayStation
Ratchet and Clank will return in Rift Apart this year.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart release date

Unfortunately, we don’t have a confirmed release date for Ratchet and Clank’s next outing yet.

It will arrive before 2021 is over, though, with Sony themselves anticipating a release in the first half of the year. An official date will likely be announced soon, and we’ll keep you updated as soon as that happens.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart trailers

Fans were given their first look at Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart with an announcement trailer that released in June 2020. In just over two minutes of footage, Insomniac sent expectations for the game rocketing sky high.

The trailer sets up the fast-paced intergalactic premise of the sequel, as the duo are seen racing between worlds at rocket speed with Ratchet explaining that the “dimensions are collapsing on one another”. It ends with the reveal of a mysterious female Lombax.

Announcement trailer

Three months later in August 2020, an extended gameplay demo for Rift Apart was shared online. It offers fans seven minutes of uninterrupted footage, which appears to be taken from an early stage of the game.

While the gameplay demo doesn’t give away much we didn’t already know, it does show off Ratchet’s Rift Tether glove in action and gives us a better look at the interdimensional rift jumping that lies at the heart of the game.

Extended gameplay demo

The gameplay demo also does a great job of showing off just how incredible the graphics look on the PS5, including some very impressive ray-tracing effects. Seriously, it’s one of the best-looking titles we’ve seen on the console so far.

What is Rift Apart about?

Ratchet and Clank’s next big adventure is a canonical continuation of 2013’s Into The Nexus. It follows our titular heroes as they go dimension-hopping to take on an evil robotic emperor from another reality as he attempts to exterminate all organic life across the universe. Sounds exciting, right?

Perhaps even more intriguing, though, is the addition of a new female Lombax resistance fighter. The currently-unnamed character remains shrouded in mystery, but players will be able to take control of her in the game, suggesting she’ll play an important part in the story.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Players will be able to control a mysterious Lombax resistance fighter.

Gameplay

Rift Apart is a third-person shoot ’em up game that largely follows the same format as previous entries in the Ratchet and Clank series: Players will mow down enemies with overpowered guns while collecting bolts, upgrading weapons, and using fancy gadgets to complete levels.

There’s a real emphasis on speedy gameplay this time around, largely thanks to the PS5’s impressive SSD which “sends you hurtling across the galaxy at hyper-speed” with no loading screens to sit through as you travel between both new and familiar planets.

Ratchet will come with a new feature called the Rift Tether, a glove gadget that allows him to grab hold of dimensional rifts, open them up, and jump through them to teleport. This can be utilized to cross large gaps or launch a surprise attack on enemies.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Travelling through dimensional rifts will be a big part of the game.

Insomniac have teased that Rift Apart will take full advantage of the PS5’s capabilities, with the prospect of “visually dazzling” intergalactic action and DualSense features that will bring the in-game action to life.

New weapons and gadgets

It’s been promised that Ratchet and Clank will come equipped with a series of “outrageous” new weapons in their arsenal to help them in their mission, which will be music to the ears of longtime fans.

Weapons revealed so far are the Shatterbomb, which is an explosive weapon similar to the Fusion Grenade; the Topiary Sprinkler, which is a glove that can plant small gun turrets that target and fire blasts of water at enemies, turning them into topiary that can be blown up; and the Burst Pistol.

Ratchet & Clank PS5
Insomniac Games
The Enforcer is a double barrel shotgun in Rift Apart.

Even better, Insomniac have confirmed that Rift Apart will make the most of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers, meaning each weapon will feel different. For example, a new double-barrel shotgun called The Enforcer will use tension to let players shoot either one or both barrels.

That’s everything we know about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart right now. Make sure you check back regularly as we’ll update this page when new details get announced, with a release date hopefully coming soon!

Overwatch

Overwatch Jan 28 update massively nerfs Zenyatta, Echo & more: patch notes

Published: 28/Jan/2021 19:27 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 19:31

by Michael Gwilliam
Echo nerfs
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Echo Tracer Zenyatta

A new Overwatch patch has gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, bringing in some major nerfs to some of the game’s most powerful heroes.

Many of the nerfs and changes in this update seem to come after the complaints of many tank players who claimed that Zenyatta and Echo were making ranked hell.

As such, the Overwatch devs decided to give those tanks what they wanted and specifically targeted Zenyatta, Echo and even Tracer with some big changes.

The big loser this patch has to be the Omnic monk Zenyatta. Once more, his Orb of Discord is being nerfed down from 30% to 25%. This should give tanks a bit of an easier time surviving against its damage amplification effects.

Aztech Zenyatta skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta has lost a lot of his power.

That’s not all, though. His Discord and Harmony Orb projectile speeds have been reduced. This means that it will take just a bit longer to get the orbs onto enemies or teammates – the latter of which will result in a bit less healing.

Overall, these changes will also mean that Zenyatta’s Transcendence Ultimate will be up less often as he will no longer be doing the same levels of damage or healing as before.

Next, Echo has also been hit with nerfs in two big areas. Her Tri-Shot ammo capacity has been reduced from 15 to 12, which should force her to reload more often, thereby lowing her damage output.

Tracer flips in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Tracer’s damage falloff has been hit with a nerf.

Focusing Beam has also been nerfed, with its duration now going from 2.5 seconds to just 2. Now, players should be prepared to make sure they can confirm a kill with the ability when a target is below half health.

Finally, Tracer’s range got hit with some nerfs. Pulse Pistols damage falloff has been rescaled from 13-23 meters down to 12-20 meters. This should make the speedy DPS hero less of a threat at medium range.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Echo

Tri-Shot

  • Ammo reduced from 15 to 12

Focusing Beam

  • Duration reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds

Developer Comments: Echo’s kit is designed around mobility and burst damage but she was performing too well against high health targets, such as tanks. Reducing the maximum firing duration of her primary weapon and Focusing Beam will lower her sustained damage output without impacting her burst damage potential against squishier targets.

Tracer

Pulse Pistols

  • Min-Max damage falloff rescaled from 13-23 meters down to 12-20 meters

Developer Comments: This new falloff range causes the damage to scale down faster when targets are outside of Tracer’s optimal distance, making her less threatening at mid-range.

Zenyatta

Orb of Harmony

  • Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90

Orb of Discord

  • Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90
  • Damage amplification reduced from 30% to 25%

Developer Comments: Zenyatta has been a bit too effective at enabling team-wide damage output lately so we’re taking some power out of the Orb of Discord by reducing both its total damage amplification as well as the speed at which it can be applied over long distances. The new projectile speed now matches that of his primary fire, Orb of Destruction.