'Rainbow is Magic' returns to Rainbow Six Siege: event rewards, new skins, game mode - Dexerto

Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating April-Fools day once again with the return of the Rainbow is Magic limited-time event, and just like the first time, it’s going to last a whole week.
Rainbow Six Siege players love a good limited-time event. However, it’s hard to find one more universally loved than Rainbow is Magic. It’s an April-Fools-themed event that first happened in April 2019.
Now, it’s finally happening again two years later, and it’s set to be bigger and better than the first. It takes place in the form of a new Arcade Mode and includes plenty of new bright and bubbly skins.
Here’s everything we know so far.
Straight from your childhood and back to the battlefield, it's the return of Rainbow is Magic! This time around, new weapon skins and a whole lot of color will be making an appearance. Play this limited time in-game event from March 30 to April 5. pic.twitter.com/Hshi1Msg8q
— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 30, 2021
New mode
In the first Rainbow is Magic event, players battle against one another in Hostage mode on the Presidential Plane map. However, it was renamed Air Cute One and had a completely different look.
The original scenery was replaced with what looked like a child’s bedroom, and everything appeared to be part of a toy set. The hostage that needed to be rescued was Mr. Bear.
It looks like Ubisoft has something similar in mind for the event this time around, too. However, it’s noted to be an Arcade Mode.
New skins
Rainbow is Magic brings back some popular cosmetics and skins from the first iteration of the event. However, it also introduces plenty of new weapon skins too.
Here’s a list of all the skins we know about so far. We’ll keep it updated once more information is available.
Headgear
- Blackbeard – Princess Blackbeard
- Montagne – Fuchsia Flutter
- Smoke – Party Animal
- Tachanka – The Unicorn
Uniforms
- Montagne – Duke of Butterflies
- Blackbeard – Regal Violet
- Smoke – Electric Leopard
- Tachanka – That Pink Camo
Weapons Skins
- 9x19VSN – Glitter Rainbow
- DP27 – Glitter Rainbow
- FMG-9 – Purple Fluff
- Le Roc – Beauty Tag
- LFP586 – Wings of Plum
- MK17 CQB – Bedazzled
- SMG-11 – Purple Fluff
- SR-25 – Bedazzled
Charms
- Coronation Gown
- Magic Pony
- Pink Cleophile
- Spotted Paw
- Ta-Chan-Ka
Operator Bundles
Rather than purchase the cosmetics items individually, players can get them all in a bundle for each Operator featured in the event.
The bundles cost 2160 R6 Credits, and all come with headgear, uniform, weapon skin, and a charm.
Blackbeard
- Princess Blackbeard Headgear
- Regal Violet Uniform
- SR-25 Bedazzled Weapon Skin
- Mk17 CQB Bedazzled Weapon Skin
- Coronation Gown Charm
Montagne
- Fuchsia Flutter Headgear
- Duke of Butterflies Uniform
- Le Roc Beauty Tag Weapon Skin
- LFP586 Wings of Plum
- Pink Cleophile Charm
Smoke
- Party Animal Headgear
- Electric Leopard Uniform
- FMG-9 Purple Fluff
- SMG-11 Purple Fluff
- Spotted Paw Charm
Tachanka
- That Pink Camo Headgear
- The Unicorn Uniform
- 9x19VSN Glitter Rainbow
- DP27 Glitter Rainbow
- Ta-Chan-Ka Charm
When does the Rainbow is Magic event end?
Rainbow is Magic starts on March 30 and lasts until April 5, which means players have a full week to take part in the fun and get their hands on all the skins.
The first time the event happened, it was so popular, it got extended by a week. So, there’s a chance that could happen again.
