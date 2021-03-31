'Rainbow is Magic' returns to Rainbow Six Siege: event rewards, new skins, game mode - Dexerto

Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating April-Fools day once again with the return of the Rainbow is Magic limited-time event, and just like the first time, it’s going to last a whole week.

Rainbow Six Siege players love a good limited-time event. However, it’s hard to find one more universally loved than Rainbow is Magic. It’s an April-Fools-themed event that first happened in April 2019.

Now, it’s finally happening again two years later, and it’s set to be bigger and better than the first. It takes place in the form of a new Arcade Mode and includes plenty of new bright and bubbly skins.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Straight from your childhood and back to the battlefield, it's the return of Rainbow is Magic! This time around, new weapon skins and a whole lot of color will be making an appearance. Play this limited time in-game event from March 30 to April 5. pic.twitter.com/Hshi1Msg8q — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 30, 2021

New mode

In the first Rainbow is Magic event, players battle against one another in Hostage mode on the Presidential Plane map. However, it was renamed Air Cute One and had a completely different look.

The original scenery was replaced with what looked like a child’s bedroom, and everything appeared to be part of a toy set. The hostage that needed to be rescued was Mr. Bear.

It looks like Ubisoft has something similar in mind for the event this time around, too. However, it’s noted to be an Arcade Mode.

New skins

Rainbow is Magic brings back some popular cosmetics and skins from the first iteration of the event. However, it also introduces plenty of new weapon skins too.

Here’s a list of all the skins we know about so far. We’ll keep it updated once more information is available.

Headgear

Blackbeard – Princess Blackbeard

Montagne – Fuchsia Flutter

Smoke – Party Animal

Tachanka – The Unicorn

Uniforms

Montagne – Duke of Butterflies

Blackbeard – Regal Violet

Smoke – Electric Leopard

Tachanka – That Pink Camo

Weapons Skins

9x19VSN – Glitter Rainbow

DP27 – Glitter Rainbow

FMG-9 – Purple Fluff

Le Roc – Beauty Tag

LFP586 – Wings of Plum

MK17 CQB – Bedazzled

SMG-11 – Purple Fluff

SR-25 – Bedazzled

Charms

Coronation Gown

Magic Pony

Pink Cleophile

Spotted Paw

Ta-Chan-Ka

Operator Bundles

Rather than purchase the cosmetics items individually, players can get them all in a bundle for each Operator featured in the event.

The bundles cost 2160 R6 Credits, and all come with headgear, uniform, weapon skin, and a charm.

Blackbeard

Princess Blackbeard Headgear

Regal Violet Uniform

SR-25 Bedazzled Weapon Skin

Mk17 CQB Bedazzled Weapon Skin

Coronation Gown Charm

Montagne

Fuchsia Flutter Headgear

Duke of Butterflies Uniform

Le Roc Beauty Tag Weapon Skin

LFP586 Wings of Plum

Pink Cleophile Charm

Smoke

Party Animal Headgear

Electric Leopard Uniform

FMG-9 Purple Fluff

SMG-11 Purple Fluff

Spotted Paw Charm

Tachanka

That Pink Camo Headgear

The Unicorn Uniform

9x19VSN Glitter Rainbow

DP27 Glitter Rainbow

Ta-Chan-Ka Charm

When does the Rainbow is Magic event end?

Rainbow is Magic starts on March 30 and lasts until April 5, which means players have a full week to take part in the fun and get their hands on all the skins.

The first time the event happened, it was so popular, it got extended by a week. So, there’s a chance that could happen again.