PS Plus September 2022 games: All free PS5 & PS4 games rumored for PlayStation Plus

PS Plus users on the PS4 and PS5 will be licking their lips in prospect to see what Sony can drum up this month as new PlayStation Plus games are rumored in the pipeline.

Regardless of which PS Plus subscription a player owns, they will be entitled to Sony’s monthly offering of free games ranging from AAA beasts to mega-popular indie darlings.

Paid customers in August 2022 were treated to Tony Hawks’ Pro Skater 1 + 2 amongst other awesome titles, so let’s take a gander at what PlayStation players could be in store for in September 2022 on PS Plus.

PS Plus games rumored for September 2022

Based on early indicators on social media and potential leaks, there are several potential titles that have been leaked for PlayStation Plus games in September 2022.

As always, these are just rumors and it’s very possible that things will change.

Aeterna Noctis

A vibrant and energetic Metroidvania-style title that follows the typical elements found in the genre: fighting, platforming, and even role-playing elements.

Circus Electrique

Circus Electrique embraces many different aspects to create a compelling circus-like atmosphere that dips into RPGs, strategic real-time gameplay, as well as management too. It’s a unique title that would leave PlayStation gamers curious.

The Crew 2

Ubisoft’s The Crew series has been fairly successful, especially with massive rivals in Gran Turismo and Forza to compete against, and the second iteration would make its online component very accessible to PS Plus players.

When will PS Plus games for September 2022 be officially announced?

If the history of PS Plus has taught us anything, it’s that you can expect the games on the last Wednesday of every month, as should be the case for the PS Plus games in September 2022.

September’s games will likely be announced on the PlayStation’s official blog and it’ll be somewhere along the lines of August 31 at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST / 4:30 PM BST.

New games are usually made available to play on the first Tuesday of the following month.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you’re unsure of how to add the free PS Plus games to your library, we’ve laid out some simple instructions for you to check out:

Go to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5’s home screen. Head to the PlayStation Plus symbol on the media bar. Now, choose which PS Plus games you want to download. You’ll now be able to play the newly added games from your ‘Library!‘

New PS Plus Subscriptions tiers explained

The new PlayStation Plus model has been expanded into a fully-fledged three-tier system with different incentives per tier.

Here is information on each part of the model.

Tier Price (per month) Benefits PlayStation Plus Essential $9.99/€8.99/£6.99 Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access. PlayStation Plus Extra $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 Includes all benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games (PlayStation Studios blockbuster hits and third-party partners). PlayStation Plus Premium $17.99/€16.99/£13.49 Includes all benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340 additional games, including PS3 games available via cloud streaming Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 gamesStream games using PS4, PS5, and PC Time-limited game trials for customers to try select games before buying.

For a detailed breakdown of prices, be sure to check out our breakdown of PS Plus.

