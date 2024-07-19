Leaker claims PS5 Pro release window might not be what everyone expected

The release window for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro could be up in the air, according to a reliable insider.

Sony still has yet to confirm the existence of the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, over the years anticipation has been building for the upgraded PS5 console, especially as leaks and reports have become more frequent.

Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, a notable PlayStation tech leaker, originally reported that we could expect the PS5 Pro to release sometime in fall 2024. Now, his latest report cast doubt over what was previously expected.

Article continues after ad

Henderson was asked about the launch of the PS5 Pro. In a reply on X/Twitter, the reliable leaker and owner of Insider Gaming suggested to a fan that the console may not be released this year at all.

The tweet, as posted on July 17, 2024, was followed up the next day by a brand-new report on Insider Gaming. There, Henderson outlined that while documents he received last year still pointed to a Fall 2024 release window, he isn’t entirely convinced.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to Henderson, several sources have questioned the PS5 Pro’s release this year due to the low number of first-party games expected to use the console’s upgraded tech.

However, his report also explains that developers have until July 30th to submit applications for their games to support the PS5 Pro to Platform Certifications & Operations (CertOps.)

He iterates that while it doesn’t fully support the 2024 release date, all applications released after September 15th “will be required to support the PlayStation 5 Pro” — so there could be more new games to come.

Article continues after ad

As of writing, the latest information sent to Henderson still abides by us seeing the PS5 Pro release sometime later this year, regardless of any doubts. We’ll have to wait with bated breath to see if that’ll still be the case. As with all leaks, this recent insight needs to be taken with a huge PS5-sized pinch of salt.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Despite that fact, Henderson ensures that PS5 Pro development kits are in the hands of studios. So while it’s all quiet on the Sony front, we recommend still saving that extra cash you have hidden away for the inevitable upgraded Sony pixel-pushing machine.