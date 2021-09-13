Xbox Game Pass October 2021: All new games and everything leaving

Xbox Game Pass is about to add a whole host of new titles. Here’s everything coming in October.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.

With huge releases like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 still to come, and launching into the service, here’s what’s coming in the near future – specifically in October. Are we in for a Halloween spooktacular?

Xbox Game Pass October Additions

September’s offerings are headlined by the day one launches of Back 4 Blood and Age of Empires IV.

Newly announced additions are noted in bold.

Back 4 Blood (Console, PC, Cloud) – October 12

The Riftbreaker (Console, PC) – October 14

Age of Empires IV (PC, Cloud) – October 27

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass In October

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed. You’ll be given at least a few days notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves, or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

Xbox Game Pass October Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of October, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow. We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more.