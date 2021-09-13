PS Plus October 2021: All Games Revealed

A new batch of free games is coming to PS Plus subscribers very soon, but what does this month have in store for avid PlayStation fans?

PlayStation and Xbox have been in a head-to-head battle to see who can provide the best subscription service in terms of free games. While Xbox Game Pass has now merged with EA Play (leading to a sharp drop-off for Games With Gold, some would say), PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now both keep offering high-quality titles.

With every passing month comes a whole new collection of titles, all of which are available to players for the cost of a PS Plus membership. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about this month’s free games.

PS Plus new games (October)

As with every month, subscribers can expect a pair of PS4 titles and a new PS5 title, too.

We’ve seen a bit of everything in the past, but the PS5 titles have been a particular highlight – with the likes of Oddworld: Soulstorm, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Destruction All-Stars.

When will PS Plus games for October be announced?

PlayStation Now updates may drop on the PlayStation Blog out of nowhere at the start of a new month, but PlayStation Plus is much more consistent.

That’s because most of the time, the games are revealed on the last Wednesday of the month at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST / 4:30PM BST / 5:30PM CEST. This month, expect an announcement on September 29.

They’re then made available on the first Tuesday of the month, so expect October’s games on Tuesday, October 5.

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the June 2021 lineup, then you are going to need to follow some basic steps.